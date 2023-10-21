News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire floods: Photos show major flood damage in Rotherham village after Storm Babet battering

Readers have shared photos around Catcliffe showing the damage of the flooding from Storm Babet.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 12:47 BST

Catcliffe residents whose homes and villages flooded in 2007 are now under water again - re-living the nightmare of the last serious flood.

Some were evacuated in the middle of the night by firefighters knocking at their doors to alert them to rising water levels, with confirmation of numbers yet to be confirmed.

An evacuation boat in Catcliffe is being used to get residents to safety.

Photos below show the extent of what the Rotherham village is dealing with.

The view of Catcliffe from above is a worrying picture for those in the Rotherham village, showing cars partly submerged and the water coming up above the level of doors to many homes. (Picture: Alex Booth)

1. Aerial view

Emergency services, working with the Environmental Agency, are evacuating an estimated 250 people, as reported by the BBC, from their homes in Catcliffe. (Picture: Alex Booth)

2. Rescue mission

Aerial view images also show where the B6066 and woods around Catcliffe Flash Nature Reserve are entirely submerged.

3. Nature reserve and roads underwater

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in Catcliffe on a boat to rescue residents trapped in their homes.

4. Evacuations

