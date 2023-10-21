South Yorkshire floods: Photos show major flood damage in Rotherham village after Storm Babet battering
Readers have shared photos around Catcliffe showing the damage of the flooding from Storm Babet.
Catcliffe residents whose homes and villages flooded in 2007 are now under water again - re-living the nightmare of the last serious flood.
Some were evacuated in the middle of the night by firefighters knocking at their doors to alert them to rising water levels, with confirmation of numbers yet to be confirmed.
An evacuation boat in Catcliffe is being used to get residents to safety.
Photos below show the extent of what the Rotherham village is dealing with.