With Sheffield hit by snow, I tried out one of the city's slopes, and found out what the attraction of sledging is

We're the city that's famously built on the hills.

If you come from Sheffield, you're brought up with sledging. From childhood, we have plenty of places to go if we want to get out in the snow.

And those slopes make sure sledging is an option for most.

When the snow came, I was out and about taking a look at what was happening in the city's parks. And when the chance to bring back a few childhood memories of getting on a sledge arose again, I jumped at the chance to have a go, and record a 'sledgecam' view of the run down the hill.

The 'sledgecam' view as I ran down on a sledge in Crookes Valley Park

A kind mum was happy to let me try out one of her family's sledges as I took pictures of people enjoying the weather at Crookes Valley Park, near Crookesmoor.

I'd just seen youngsters and adults alike enjoying the slope.

It was not the longest run in Sheffield, but the slope, near the lake in the popular park, was steep.

Pulling the plastic sledge to the top of the hill, I climbed in. It was a little damp, but no one ever enjoyed the snow without getting soggy!

I pushed myself off, needing little to get the sledge moving, and it picked up speed. Moving quickly down the slope was great fun.

However, the slope next to the lake that is popular with sledgers does not have much space at the bottom - and that was where I felt my only, brief moment of panic! Would it stop in time? Or would I crash into the barriers at the bottom?

The answer came quickly - I was saved from any fence issues when a gap in the snow provided something of a muddy braking system that made sure I drew to a halt.

I was glad I'd not gone down the slope further along where there was no fence, though!