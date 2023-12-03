Sheffield snow: Snow arrives in city, forecast latest

Snow has falls in Sheffield overnight, with forecast updated

Snow has arrived in parts of Sheffield.

Reports have come of snow falling in areas including Lodge Moor, Crosspool and Crookes yesterday evening, with this picture, sent in by a reader, showing snow having settled near The Ball pub, in Crookes.

Forecasts from the Met Office said snow would fall in the city through the early hours of Sunday morning, turning heavy at around 1am. But the latest forecast predicts no more snow today with temeperatures just above freezing at 1C

Snow near The Ball pub Crookes. Submitted picture

Heavy snow was forecast until 3am, turning to light snow at 4am, before turning to just cloud at 5am.

Temperatures were expected to be 0C until 6am, rising to 2C.

Monday is forecast to see sleet in the early hours, before turning to rain by 9am.