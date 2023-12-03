More snow is forecast for Sheffield in the coming hours, according to the Met Office.

Sheffielders woke up to a winter wonderland this morning, after forecasters at the Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the city.

Following the snowfall - which has been heavy in some parts of the city - Sheffield has been hit by widespread disruption, with bus and tram routes affected, and a number of festive events including the Percy Pud 10k race and St Luke's Festival of Light cancelled.

While the weather warning for snow has not been extended, the forecaster is expecting more snow to fall upon Sheffield in the coming hours

The Met Office has extended its yellow warning of ice until midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023).

And while the weather warning for snow has not been extended, the forecaster is expecting more snow to fall upon Sheffield in the coming hours. There will be highs of 2°C today, and minimum temperature overnight is expected to be -3 °C.

Here is The Met Office's hour by hour forecast, going through to tomorrow morning:

1pm: Dry but misty conditions expected

2pm: Sleet forecast

3pm: Sleet forecast

4pm: Sleet forecast

5pm: Snow expected to fall

6pm: Snow expected to fall

7pm: Snow expected to fall

8pm: Dry conditions forecast

9pm: Snow expected to fall

10pm: Dry conditions forecast

11pm: Snow expected to fall

Midnight: Snow turns to sleet

1am: Rain forecast

2am: Heavy rain

3am: Heavy rain

4am: Heavy rain

5am: Heavy rain: