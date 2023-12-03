Sheffield weather: Hour by hour sleet & snow forecast after city wakes up to winter wonderland
More snow is forecast for Sheffield in the coming hours, according to the Met Office.
Sheffielders woke up to a winter wonderland this morning, after forecasters at the Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the city.
Following the snowfall - which has been heavy in some parts of the city - Sheffield has been hit by widespread disruption, with bus and tram routes affected, and a number of festive events including the Percy Pud 10k race and St Luke's Festival of Light cancelled.
The Met Office has extended its yellow warning of ice until midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023).
And while the weather warning for snow has not been extended, the forecaster is expecting more snow to fall upon Sheffield in the coming hours. There will be highs of 2°C today, and minimum temperature overnight is expected to be -3 °C.
Here is The Met Office's hour by hour forecast, going through to tomorrow morning:
1pm: Dry but misty conditions expected
2pm: Sleet forecast
3pm: Sleet forecast
4pm: Sleet forecast
5pm: Snow expected to fall
6pm: Snow expected to fall
7pm: Snow expected to fall
8pm: Dry conditions forecast
9pm: Snow expected to fall
10pm: Dry conditions forecast
11pm: Snow expected to fall
Midnight: Snow turns to sleet
1am: Rain forecast
2am: Heavy rain
3am: Heavy rain
4am: Heavy rain
5am: Heavy rain:
6am: Heavy rain