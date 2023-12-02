Sheffield has had its snow of the winter, but these 22 nostalgic photos show the famous deep freeze and snow of 1979

We are only at the start of December – and already Sheffield has seen its first dusting of snow of the winter.

But many residents in the city remember how Sheffield has in the past been hit hit hard by severe winters, with 6ft drifts, and transport struggling to cope.

One of the worst winters in modern memory came in 1979. During what was popularly known as the Winter of Discontent, as a result of strikes and industrial action, the city was gripped by snow and ice for what seemed like months.

Sheffield has seen strikes in 2023, but many will be hoping we do not see the same big freeze.

Our pictures show how the winter weather continued well into the year in 1979, with pictures in our gallery taken all the way from January until March.

It was a year where residents in some parts of the city reported drifts up to six feet deep as the winter weather took hold. And for many children, the combination of closed schools and snowfall provided a golden opportunity to go out and play in the snow.

For many, that winter was memorable for the sight of scores of Sheffield Wednesday fans taking to the Hillsborough pitch to clear the playing surface, so that the Owls’ FA Cup third round game against Arsenal could take place – an image beamed across the country on the nation’s televisions.

It was to be the first of five games the two clubs played before the Gunners managed to get through to the fourth round – four of them replays, with Arsenal going on to win the competition later in the year.

Similarly, Sheffield United needed to get the shovels out to clear the pitch at Bramall Lane, as our pictures show.

1 . The big freeze of 1979 We may have been hit by snow this winter. But these pictures show how Sheffield was hit by a big freeze which went on for months at the start of 1979.

2 . Taxi queue People queuing in the show for taxis on Fitzalan Square, in January 1979.

3 . Helpful scouts Boy scouts digging out the snow, on Lightwood Lane, Norton, in February 1979.