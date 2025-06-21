The last hosepipe ban in Sheffield was introduced in August 2022 when reservoirs were half full.

Earlier this week, they were at 61.4 per cent, Yorkshire Water said.

And with no rain apart from odd showers today on the horizon, usage soaring due to extreme heat and a fifth of supplies being lost to leaks, few would bet against one this year.

But how is a hosepipe ban enforced and what are the rules?

Yorkshire Water says a hosepipe ban is possible in Sheffield without "significant rainfall."

Yorkshire Water says there isn't a specific reservoir level that triggers a ban, as other sources are taken into account - such as boreholes and rivers. But it is warning a hosepipe ban is possible this year without "significant rainfall."

But it’s worth noting that back in 2022, it wasn’t lifted until December due to increased rainfall in October and November, which helped replenish their reservoirs.

How is a hosepipe ban enforced?

Yorkshire Water says it asks customers to abide by a ban. But it has legal powers to fine customers up to £1,000.

Are people encouraged to report neighbours breaking the ban?

Yorkshire Water says if it receives multiple reports of a breach they will contact the alleged offender and “remind them of their obligations.”

However, if someone continues to use a hosepipe the firm can write a letter, visit, or fine them up to £1,000.

Yorkshire Water closed Woodseats Road for five days to repair a leak.

Will Yorkshire Water have patrols on the streets if a ban comes in?

The firm says staff are out and about as part of their job and if they spot someone breaking a ban they may speak to them or send a letter reminding them of their obligations.

What are the rules for businesses like car washes? Do they have to shut down?

Business accounts for nearly a third of all water usage in England. But car washes will not shut down should any restrictions come into force, Yorkshire Water says.

What are the hosepipe ban rules?

People must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.

That means they cannot use hoses to fill a paddling pool, water plants, clean walls or windows, fill a pond or clean patios.

It also applies to anything that does the same job such as sprinklers, irrigation systems, or pressure washers.

Grass in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield is starting to go brown due to an official drought.

What are the exemptions?

A hosepipe can be used if it is connected to a water butt or other recycled water system.

It could be used to minimise risk to human or animal health - or to prevent the spread of disease.

It might also be used to protect the welfare and safety of animals - including fish.

Can I use a hosepipe to wash my car?

No - you cannot use this method to clean any private vehicle.

In October, the Environment Agency said more than a fifth of water supplies from Yorkshire Water were lost to leaks before reaching customers’ taps.

The company says leakage is today 17 per cent, with a third in customers’ homes including leaky loos and pipework.

Earlier this week, Yorkshire Water faced defiance and scepticism over its drought plans - amid fears of a hose pipe ban, soaring bills, leaks and bonuses for bosses.

The company said it needed to “do better for the communities” and “earn trust” as it urged customers to use less water.

Chief executive Nicola Shaw said she had declined two bonuses this year because it would not be “appropriate”.