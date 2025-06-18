Yorkshire Water is urging people to use watering cans and let the lawn “go brown” ahead of the heatwave.

The company wants customers to “think carefully” to prevent a spike in consumption, amid soaring temperatures.

The Met Office is forecasting 27 degrees in Sheffield on Thursday (June 17) rising to 29 on Friday and Saturday.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, urged customers to use watering cans ahead of a heatwave in Sheffield. Inset, low water at Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield. | NW

In South Yorkshire, an official heatwave is declared after three days of 26 degrees or more, according to the Met Office’s Heatwave Threshold map.

Last week, the Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire after the driest spring for 132 years.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Simple things like watering the flowers and plants with a watering can instead of a hosepipe, allowing lawns to go brown and using a bucket and sponge to wash the car instead of a hosepipe, will all help to reduce water usage and protect resources into the summer months.”

The company is expecting water usage to increase by as much as 100 million litres of water per day, the equivalent of Hull’s daily water usage, during the heatwave, he added.

Reservoir levels are down to 61.4 per cent compared to 85.5 per cent average for this time of year, Yorkshire Water says.