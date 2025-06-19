Temperatures in Sheffield are set to hit 31 degrees during an official heatwave that starts today.

The Met Office is forecasting 28 degrees today (Thursday, June 17) rising to 30 on Friday and 31 on Saturday.

In South Yorkshire, an official heatwave is declared after three days of 26 degrees or more, according to the Met Office’s Heatwave Threshold map.

Sheffield's heatwave is set to hit 31 degrees, according to the Met Office. | NW

Meanwhile, pollen is set to spike throughout the period with ‘very high’ levels predicted.

Last week, the Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire after the driest spring for 132 years.

Reservoir levels are down to 61.4 per cent compared to 85.5 per cent average for this time of year, Yorkshire Water says.

The company has urged people to use water carefully, amid fears of a hosepipe ban.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust advises reducing bare earth in the garden to help the resilience of gardens in drought.

It suggests adding plants that are suited to drier conditions - like lavender, thyme, and verbena, all of which are fantastic for bees and butterflies - and provide some shade and shelter.

It also suggests that leaving lawns to grow longer in spring will help them deal with the hot weather, with the added bonus of providing a home for bugs, beetles and moths – which, in turn, feed birds, bats and hedgehogs.

Enjoying the sun in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield. | NW

Andy Shaw, head of water production at Yorkshire Water, said: “We're continuing to urge customers to save water where possible and teaming up with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to encourage people to consider their water usage for the wildlife that enjoy our wetland habitats and gardens.

“During warm weather when there is less rainfall, but more water is being used, saving water in our homes and gardens is more important than ever. Not only for our reservoirs, but it also keeps rivers and wetland habitats topped up for wildlife. By taking small steps to conserve and collect water in homes and gardens, we can share the supply and help wildlife thrive in our gardens.”

The heatwave is set to break on Sunday when it will turn breezy and fresher, with scattered showers at times, the Met Office says.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Sheffield was 39.4C on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.