Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Heat Health Alert remains in place amid 30C temperatures
The city will continue to swelter through the afternoon, with peak temperatures likely between 2pm and 5pm.
Overnight temperatures in Sheffield are forecast to remain at 17°C or above.
This is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield.
10am – 22°C, Sunny
11am – 24°C, Sunny
12pm – 25°C, Sunny
1pm – 27°C, Sunny
2pm – 28°C, Sunny intervals
3pm – 28°C, Sunny intervals
4pm – 28°C, Sunny intervals
5pm – 28°C, Sunny
6pm – 29°C, Sunny
7pm – 29°C, Sunny
8pm – 28°C, Sunny
9pm – 26°C, Sunny
10pm - 24°C, Clear night
11pm - 22°C, Clear night
12am - 21°C, Clear night
The Met Office is forecasting a high of 31 on Saturday.
The city is also officially in a heatwave - three days of 26 degrees or more, according to the Met’s Heatwave Threshold map.
It comes as an Amber Heat Health Alert has been issued for Sheffield during three days of soaring temperatures.
The UK Health Security Agency issued the warning, which lasts until 9am on Sunday, June 23, with advice on how to stay safe.
Last week the Environment Agency said Yorkshire was officially in drought after a dry spring. Meanwhile, pollen is spiking with ‘very high’ levels predicted.