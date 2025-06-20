Temperatures are set to soar to 30°C in Sheffield today, as a period of intense summer heat continues across Yorkshire and much of the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city will continue to swelter through the afternoon, with peak temperatures likely between 2pm and 5pm.

Overnight temperatures in Sheffield are forecast to remain at 17°C or above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grass in Sheffield is turning brown amid an Amber Heat Health Alert. | nw

This is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield.

10am – 22°C, Sunny

11am – 24°C, Sunny

12pm – 25°C, Sunny

1pm – 27°C, Sunny

2pm – 28°C, Sunny intervals

3pm – 28°C, Sunny​ intervals

4pm – 28°C, Sunny intervals

5pm – 28°C, Sunny

6pm – 29°C, Sunny

7pm – 29°C, Sunny

8pm – 28°C, Sunny

9pm – 26°C, Sunny

10pm - 24°C, Clear night

11pm - 22°C, Clear night

12am - 21°C, Clear night

The Met Office is forecasting a high of 31 on Saturday.

The city is also officially in a heatwave - three days of 26 degrees or more, according to the Met’s Heatwave Threshold map.

Sheffield will continue to swelter through the afternoon, with peak temperatures likely between 2pm and 5pm. | nW

It comes as an Amber Heat Health Alert has been issued for Sheffield during three days of soaring temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Health Security Agency issued the warning, which lasts until 9am on Sunday, June 23, with advice on how to stay safe.

Last week the Environment Agency said Yorkshire was officially in drought after a dry spring. Meanwhile, pollen is spiking with ‘very high’ levels predicted.