An amber heat health alert has been issued for Sheffield as the city faces three days of soaring temperatures and an official heatwave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency issued the warning, which lasts until 9am on Sunday, June 23, and advice on how to stay safe.

The Met Office is forecasting 28 degrees today (Thursday, June 17) rising to 30 on Friday and 31 on Saturday. That would make it officially a heatwave - three days of 26 degrees or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grass in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield is starting to go brown as the city endures an official drought. | nw

Last week, the Environment Agency announced Yorkshire was officially in drought after a dry spring. Meanwhile, pollen is set to spike with three days of ‘very high’ levels predicted.

Under the amber heat health warning the UK Health Security Agency urged Sheffield residents to keep out of the sun, avoid exercise, have cold food and drinks, close windows during the day and open them at night and use an electric fan.

Sheffield City Council reposted the UKHSA advice and urged residents to ‘stay safe and look after those who may find it difficult to stay cool and hydrated’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding online, Sheffield resident Jayne Grayson said: “We are adults for god's sake.”

And George Credland added: “A few hot and sunny days. Best get out and enjoy it where possible, with lots of options for the ‘Outdoor City’.”