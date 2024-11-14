Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two forecasters are predicting heavy snow for Sheffield next week, as a wave of Arctic air is expected to hit Britain.

The first snowfall of the season could arrive next week, following a predicted cold spell across the north from Sunday (November 17) onwards.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air.

“This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

While the Met Office is not predicting snow for Sheffield, forecasts from both the BBC and Apple Weather suggest the city will experience snowfall on Tuesday (November 19) morning.

The BBC forecast suggests the Steel City will be hit by what it describes as ‘heavy snow showers,’ which are set to fall between 6am and 10am, after which time they will be replaced by sleet showers until around midday when it is expected to brighten up.

During the time of the predicted heavy snow showers, the mercury in the thermometer is expected to plummet to 1°C, while the ‘real feel’ temperature is expected to range between -3°C and -5°C.

Meanwhile, Apple Weather is forecasting snow between 5.45am and 8.25am, followed by heavy winds.

Information from the winter weather section of Sheffield Council’s website states: “During heavy snow or adverse weather, you should only travel if it’s essential.

“It’s a good idea to check weather and traffic conditions before you travel during winter.”