Hunt for wanted man said to be 'actively evading police' after spate of alleged Sheffield burglaries continues

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:58 GMT
Police are continuing to hunt for a 19-year-old man who is wanted over a spate of alleged burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley, and is said to be ‘actively evading police’.

19-year-old Joseph Johnson has been wanted by South Yorkshire Police for a number of weeks.

In a renewed appeal issued this morning (Thursday, November 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force ‘is still looking’ for Joseph.

19-year-old Joseph Johnson has been wanted by South Yorkshire Police for a number of weeks | Submit

They continued: “Officers believe Johnson knows he is wanted and is actively evading police. Can you help?”

Police say Joseph is ‘known to frequent Sheffield city centre, Pitsmoor and the surrounding areas’.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Joseph recently, or who knows where he might be staying,” they said.

“He is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with short light brown hair.”

Anyone who sees Joseph, or has any information that could help police find him is asked to get in touch.

You can contact the force via their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

When you get in touch, please quote incident number 436 of October 9, 2024.

You can also call them on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

