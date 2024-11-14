Hunt for wanted man said to be 'actively evading police' after spate of alleged Sheffield burglaries continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
19-year-old Joseph Johnson has been wanted by South Yorkshire Police for a number of weeks.
In a renewed appeal issued this morning (Thursday, November 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force ‘is still looking’ for Joseph.
They continued: “Officers believe Johnson knows he is wanted and is actively evading police. Can you help?”
Police say Joseph is ‘known to frequent Sheffield city centre, Pitsmoor and the surrounding areas’.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Joseph recently, or who knows where he might be staying,” they said.
“He is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with short light brown hair.”
Anyone who sees Joseph, or has any information that could help police find him is asked to get in touch.
You can contact the force via their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
When you get in touch, please quote incident number 436 of October 9, 2024.
You can also call them on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.