Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to hunt for a 19-year-old man who is wanted over a spate of alleged burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley, and is said to be ‘actively evading police’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19-year-old Joseph Johnson has been wanted by South Yorkshire Police for a number of weeks.

In a renewed appeal issued this morning (Thursday, November 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force ‘is still looking’ for Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19-year-old Joseph Johnson has been wanted by South Yorkshire Police for a number of weeks | Submit

They continued: “Officers believe Johnson knows he is wanted and is actively evading police. Can you help?”

Police say Joseph is ‘known to frequent Sheffield city centre, Pitsmoor and the surrounding areas’.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Joseph recently, or who knows where he might be staying,” they said.

Read More Earl Street: Two men charged with attempted murder following Sheffield city centre stabbing

“He is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with short light brown hair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who sees Joseph, or has any information that could help police find him is asked to get in touch.

You can contact the force via their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

When you get in touch, please quote incident number 436 of October 9, 2024.

You can also call them on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.