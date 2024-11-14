Shiregreen Lane: Woman, 77, suffers serious injuries in alleged broad daylight robbery on Sheffield street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident is alleged to have taken place on Shiregreen Lane, near to the Concord Sports Centre, in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 10.55am on Tuesday, November 5.
Police have today, Thursday, November 14, released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the alleged robbery, as investigations continue.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 77-year-old woman was attacked by a man as she walked on Shiregreen Lane near Concord Sports Centre.
“The man is understood to have taken the woman's bag before running from the scene, leaving the woman unconscious on the ground.
“She was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
“The victim's bag and purse were found discarded nearby and have since been recovered, with £50 in cash and a bank card stolen from her belongings.
“We previously issued an appeal for information, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify in connection with this incident.
“He is described as a white man, of a medium build, and aged between 40 and 50 years old, with stubble as facial hair.
“Do you recognise him?”
Anyone who can help is asked to please contact police on 101.
You can also report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
If you wish to get in touch anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.