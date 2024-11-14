Shiregreen Lane: Woman, 77, suffers serious injuries in alleged broad daylight robbery on Sheffield street

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:59 GMT
The man pictured here may be able to assist police with an investigation into an alleged Sheffield robbery, during which a 77-year-old woman was attacked and knocked unconscious.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Shiregreen Lane, near to the Concord Sports Centre, in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 10.55am on Tuesday, November 5.

Police have today, Thursday, November 14, released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the alleged robbery, as investigations continue.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with an alleged robbery, which left a 77-year-old woman with 'serious injuries'. He is described as 'a white man, of a medium build, and aged between 40 and 50 years old, with stubble as facial hair' | Submit

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 77-year-old woman was attacked by a man as she walked on Shiregreen Lane near Concord Sports Centre.

“The man is understood to have taken the woman's bag before running from the scene, leaving the woman unconscious on the ground.

“She was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

“The victim's bag and purse were found discarded nearby and have since been recovered, with £50 in cash and a bank card stolen from her belongings.

“We previously issued an appeal for information, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify in connection with this incident.

“He is described as a white man, of a medium build, and aged between 40 and 50 years old, with stubble as facial hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone who can help is asked to please contact police on 101.

You can also report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Please quote incident number 281 of November 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

If you wish to get in touch anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

