Watch as Harvey Willgoose supporters gather at Sheffield Town Hall for memorial march

This is the scene at Sheffield’s Town Hall this afternoon, as scores of Sheffielders have come together to remember the life of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

Today’s cold temperatures and rain have not stopped those who knew, loved and cared for the beloved Blade from gathering outside Sheffield Town Hall, ahead of a memorial march in Harvey’s honour.

Well-wishers, fellow Sheffield United fans, and those who want to take a stand against knife crime are also amongst those taking part.

A large banner was unveiled in memory of Harvey Willgoose ahead of the memorial march to Bramall Lane | Sarah Marshall

Moving off from the Town Hall at around 1pm, the march will travel down The Moor, and onto South Lane before taking the underpass to Bramall Lane - and will end with a balloon release outside St Mary’s Church on Bramall Lane, ahead of the Blades playing Portsmouth from 3pm.

A call has gone out for both Blades and Wednesday fans to attend today’s memorial march, with the message that Sheffield is ‘stronger together’.

Harvey Willgoose | Submit

A post online reads: “This is a peaceful walk in support of anti knife crime.

“No alcohol, no fireworks, please keep this respectful.”

Harvey lost his life in an apparent school stabbing in an incident, which took place at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, shortly after midday on Monday (February 3, 2025).

A 999 call was made to the emergency services at 12.17pm, but despite the best efforts of medics who rushed to the scene, Harvey could not be saved and died a short time later.

Another 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder.

The boy appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week, charged with murder, as well as offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into youth custody, ahead of his next court appearance in April 2025.

Crowds have gathered today for a memorial march to remember Harvey Willgoose and to take a stand against knife crime | Sarah Marshall

Crowds have gathered to remember Harvey Willgoose today and to say no to knives | Submit

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help with the cost of Harvey’s funeral.

Organisers had hoped to raise £5,000, but the total was smashed within hours, and the amount raised currently stands at over £17,700.

To donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ct9gs-harvey-willgoose?qid=8d4cb33557aef2e1e5862b48291f46e8