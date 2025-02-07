Harvey Willgoose: Chris Wilder's message after Sheffield United fan's death ahead of tributes v Portsmouth

Chris Wilder has sent his condolences on behalf of Sheffield United to the family of Harvey Willgoose after the 15-year-old Blades fan passed away after an incident at his school in the city earlier this week. Another boy of the same age, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The Blades will pay tribute to the teenager during tomorrow’s home clash with Portsmouth, with a minute’s applause planned, a tribute in the matchday programme and members of the Willgoose family being invited to the game where a wreath will be laid in Harvey’s honour.

A shrine to Harvey was set up outside Bramall Lane, with a shirt of United’s city rivals Wednesday laid amongst the floral tributes, with his “utterly heartbroken” family paying tribute to the Unitedite. They said in a statement: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all. Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”

Fans of United and Pompey will be encouraged to join a minute’s applause in the 15th minute in memory of Harvey, whose face will be shown on the Bramall Lane screen. From myself, the staff and the players, condolences to the Willgoose family,” said Wilder earlier today. “The club will pay their respects, there are plans in place. It's a tragic situation for the school, the family and the city as well.”