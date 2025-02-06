A fundraising appeal in memory of Harvey Willgoose has seen its target raised, after topping five figures.

The appeal, which was set up to pay for a funeral for the murdered 15-year-old to ‘give him the send off he deserves, is now approaching a total of £14,000 in donations.

Set up by family friend, Jenna Hitchcock, the original target was £5,000. That was increased to £10,000 and now has been increased again to £15,000.

Nearly 900 people have contributed to the appeal, which has included one single donation of over £1,000.

Harvey Willgoose. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

You can contribute to the appeal by clicking on the link to the fundraising page.

Jenna said earlier this week that she had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to the appeal, which this afternoon stood at £13,692 raised.

Launching the appeal at the start of the week, she wrote: “I can't imagine what Harvey's parents are going through right now. I'm setting up this page just to try and give them one less thing to worry about.

“The whole community and country are in shock.

“The funds raised will help with the cost of the funeral please let's give Harvey the send off he deserves any amount will truly be appreciated.

“Harvey's life was tragically took at school where we all think our children are safe.”