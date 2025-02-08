Sheffielders to gather for memorial march to honour life of Harvey Willgoose today

The life of beloved Harvey Willgoose is set to be honoured today, as crowds gather to remember the Sheffield teenager and to take a stand against knife crime.

Sheffield is still reeling after 15-year-old Harvey died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday (February 3, 2025) afternoon.

And now, five days on from the teen’s tragic death, people from across Sheffield are set to come together to take part in a march in honour of Harvey.

Harvey was a keen Sheffield United fan, and the march will take the teen’s loved ones and supporters from the Town Hall in Sheffield city centre through to St Mary’s Church on Bramall Lane, ahead of the Blades playing Portsmouth from 3pm. | Dean Atkins

Getting underway at 1pm this afternoon (Saturday, February 8, 2025), crowds will travel down The Moor and onto South Lane before taking the underpass to Bramall Lane - and will end with a balloon release outside St Mary’s Church.

Social media posts promoting the march call for both Blades and Wednesday fans to attend, with the message that Sheffield is ‘stronger together’.

A post online reads: “This is a peaceful walk in support of anti knife crime.

“No alcohol, no fireworks, please keep this respectful.”

The march is being supported by anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative, along with community organisation, Mums United Sheffield.

An organiser, Spencer Starkes, wrote in a public Facebook post: “Since news broke earlier this week we’ve been working with Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield United to organise and peaceful gathering outside the town hall.

“This will be a peaceful gathering and walk, it’s about one thing and one thing only getting these [knives] took off our streets.

“Please share as far you can and let’s get one hell of a turnout.”

The emergency services were called out to All Saints Catholic High School at 12.17pm on Monday, following reports of a serious incident.

Medics called to the scene battled to save Harvey’s life, but despite their best efforts, he died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, along with offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

The boy appeared in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (February 6), when no pleas were entered but a provisional trial date was fixed for July 2025.

He was remanded into youth custody, ahead of a hearing at the same court in April 2025, when the boy is expected to enter pleas to the charges he faces.

In the days following Harvey’s death, Harvey’s family issued a gut-wrenching statement, in which they said they had been left ‘utterly heartbroken’ at the loss of their ‘beautiful boy’.

The statement continues: “Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident that could help the police’s investigative team, is asked to please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

If you do not wish to give your personal details then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can also a complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.