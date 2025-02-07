A Sheffield MP has claimed that ‘social media companies are shirking responsibility’ in the wake of a school stabbing that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Harvey Willgoose was allegedly stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield, shortly after midday on Monday (February 3, 2025).

Medics called to the scene were unable to save Harvey, and he died a short time later.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, MP for Sheffield South East, Clive Betts claimed social media companies are shirking their responsibilities and allowing misinformation and distressing content on their platforms in the wake of Harvey’s death | PA/Submit/3rd party

Another 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder.

Mr Betts said South Yorkshire Police has disclosed how social media companies like Meta were allowing misinformation to spread following the incident.

Even more alarmingly they found videos of first responders providing CPR to the victim online, which social media companies refused to take down as it was not showing violence, Mr Betts told MPs.

He is now calling on the Government to act in the absence of social media companies being willing to moderate their content themselves.

Mr Betts said: “After such a harrowing event I cannot imagine how Harvey’s family and friends must have felt knowing such awful videos being uploaded on social media.

“These companies have a moral responsibility to moderate their content, if they are not willing to administer that responsibility then it must fall on governments to do it in their place.

“It is completely unacceptable for them to maintain this laid back approach when their content is causing disinformation to spread and further trauma for the victim’s friends and family.”

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police warned they were willing to take action against anyone responsible for online speculation or identifying the person they believe to be responsible for the fatal incident.

A force spokesperson said: “We are urging our communities to avoid online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in the tragic incident at All Saints Catholic High School (on February 3, 2025) to ensure justice can be secured for the victim and his family.

“Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risk a fair and accurate trial.

“At the heart of this devastation is a grieving family and they deserve respect and privacy during this difficult time.

“We will take action against anyone who poses a risk to proceedings.

“Please consider what you share online and the implications.”

Anyone who believes they can assist detectives with their enquiries, is urged to get in touch with the force, which you can do online here, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 327 of February 3, 2025 when you get in touch.