The death of long-standing monarch Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years and lived to the age of 96. She will be succeeded by her son, the now King Charles III.

England, and indeed the whole of the United Kingdom, will now enter a ten-day period of mourning.

As such, many wish to express their condolences to the family - if this is something you would like to do, you can sign the official book of condolences provided by royal.uk .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a sign of respect, the banners and colour schemes of royal.uk have all been changed to black.

Keir Starmer, Liz Truss and Joe Biden (along with several other world leaders) have all expressed their condolences in light of the Queen’s passing.

How can I write a message in the book of condolences?

The book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II can be found on royal.uk - we’ve provided a link to the submission page here .

To send a message, you will need to include your name, your email address and your location - along with the message itself.

Certain messages will be selected and held in the Royal Archives for “posterity” according to the website.

Can I sign a book of condolence in Sheffield?

If you’d like to leave a message of condolence in person, rather than online, don’t worry - you can.

There will be a book of condolence open to the public in both Sheffield’s and Stockbridge’s respective town halls. After Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, they will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.