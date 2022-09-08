News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, attend a service at Sheffield Cathedral today Thursday April 2nd. The Queen will hand out the traditional Maundy money. Every year at Easter, Her Majesty The Queen presents special to local pensioners in a UK cathedral or abbey. Today's recipients of Royal Maundy, as many elderly men and women as there are years in the sovereign's age, are chosen because of the Christian service they have given to the Church and community. At the ceremony which takes place annually on Maundy Thursday, the sovereign hands to each recipient two small leather string purses. One, a red purse, contains - in ordinary coinage - money in lieu of food and clothing; the other, a white purse, contains silver Maundy coins consisting of the same number of pence as the years of the sovereign's age. Tom Maddick / Rossparry.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her Majesty's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire

In memory of Her Majesty’s importance to our region, we take a look back on her many visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:58 pm

After the tragic news surrounding Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has gone into mourning.

Her importance to our region and the country could not be understated, with many in the country never knowing a time when Her Majesty was not the Head of State.

During her long, inspiring reign, Her Majesty made a number of trips to Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Crowds of people were always in attendance for these visits because of the admiration many have for The Queen.

We take a look back at those visits, as we thank her for her leadership.

1. Royal Maundy Service - 2015

Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Maundy Service at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday April 2, 2015.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

2. AMRC - 2010

HM The Queen wears 3D glasses to watch a display and pilot a JCB digger during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Photo: John Giles

Photo Sales

3. Royal tour - 1975

Barnsley's streets were packed for a tour of the town in July 1975. While she was there, the Queen opened the town's new markets and visited Cannon Hall

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Photo Sales

4. Bawtry Station - 1956

The Queen pictured entering Bawtry Station where she left Doncaster on the Royal train for Balmoral on September 12 1956

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Photo Sales
Her MajestySouth YorkshireSheffieldNorth Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3