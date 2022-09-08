Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her Majesty's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire
In memory of Her Majesty’s importance to our region, we take a look back on her many visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
After the tragic news surrounding Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has gone into mourning.
Her importance to our region and the country could not be understated, with many in the country never knowing a time when Her Majesty was not the Head of State.
During her long, inspiring reign, Her Majesty made a number of trips to Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.
Crowds of people were always in attendance for these visits because of the admiration many have for The Queen.
We take a look back at those visits, as we thank her for her leadership.