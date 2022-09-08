After the tragic news surrounding Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has gone into mourning.

Her importance to our region and the country could not be understated, with many in the country never knowing a time when Her Majesty was not the Head of State.

During her long, inspiring reign, Her Majesty made a number of trips to Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Crowds of people were always in attendance for these visits because of the admiration many have for The Queen.

We take a look back at those visits, as we thank her for her leadership.

1. Royal Maundy Service - 2015 Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Maundy Service at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday April 2, 2015. Photo: Chris Etchells

2. AMRC - 2010 HM The Queen wears 3D glasses to watch a display and pilot a JCB digger during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. Photo: John Giles

3. Royal tour - 1975 Barnsley's streets were packed for a tour of the town in July 1975. While she was there, the Queen opened the town's new markets and visited Cannon Hall Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Bawtry Station - 1956 The Queen pictured entering Bawtry Station where she left Doncaster on the Royal train for Balmoral on September 12 1956 Photo: Julia Armstrong