Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards said: “On behalf of the City Council and the people of Sheffield I want to express our great sadness at the news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth today.

“Our sincere condolences go to members of the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.

Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Her reign will be acknowledged in history as one of the greatest of all monarchs and, through years of major challenges and difficulties for the country, she retained a true sense of dignity throughout.

“I recall the enthusiastic welcome given by the people of Sheffield when the late Queen visited the city in April 2015. It will be an event that many will remember for the rest of their lives and will always be a significant day in Sheffield’s history.

“As a mark of our respect, flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings. Books of Condolence will also be opened in Sheffield and Stocksbridge Town Halls from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday until the day after the funeral. There will also be an eBook of Condolence on the City Council’s website and the Royal website at royal.gov.uk.

"Floral tributes may be laid in a specially designated area of the Peace Gardens in the city centre.”

Earlier today the monarch’s son, King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”