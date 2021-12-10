Stagecoach announced its number seven service will not go beyond Southey Green Road after 6pm in the evening.

It means Parson Cross and Ecclesfield will no longer be on the route during the hours of darkness.

It comes after a series of incidents which have seen hooligans throwing missiles at buses, which has caused damage to vehicles in recent weeks.

Stagecoach said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “Due to ongoing incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism, after approx 6pm each day, service 7 will terminate at Southey Green Road (Wordsworth Avenue Stop) until further notice.

"Buses will therefore be unable to serve Parson Cross or Ecclesfield.

“The last bus from Sheffield, Arundel Gate which will operate full route through to Ecclesfield will depart at 5.17pm 5.21pm Sat/4.52pm Sun). The last bus back from Ecclesfield to operate full route will be at 6.07pm (6.02pm Sat/5.25pm Sun)."

The junction of Halifax Road and Southey Green Road, where the seven route will terminate after 6pm

Councillor Mike Chaplin, who represents Southey said: “It is a really sad time, and residents living in Parson Cross are going to be very disappointed.

"I will speak to the police to see what can be done. It’s totally wrong that bus drivers and passengers are harassed and attacked in this way. They shouldn’t have to put up with this, and I can understand where the drivers and bus company are coming from.”

Councillor Alan Woodcock, who represents East Ecclesfield, was concerned residents would be losing out a bus route.

"This will definitely have an adverse effect on residents,” he said. “I’m aware of the issues that they’ve been having there with people throwing things at buses, and it concerns me that it’s led to buses to Ecclesfield being cut.

"I know the police are aware of the situation, but they can’t be everywhere at once.”

Nigel Eggleton, managing director at First South Yorkshire, warned last month he was concerned a driver or passenger could be hurt as a result of what he described as ‘continuous incidents’ on his firm’s 75 and 76 route. These have included objects being thrown at bus windows and laser pens being pointed at drivers’ faces whilst driving.