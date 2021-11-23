Hooligans have this evening attacked the number seven service, which usually takes passenges all the way between Crystal Peaks and Ecclesfield.

The bus company Stagecoach announced on social media just before 8pm this evening: “Due to vandalism of buses on route number seven, they will now terminate Halifax Road / Southey Green Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach's number seven buses are terminating at Halifax Road / Southey Green Road tonight because of vandalism. Picture: Google