Sheffield buses: Service 7 terminating at Halifax Road / Southey Green Road over vandalism tonight

Vandals have attacked buses on another Sheffield service tonight – with journeys stopping before the end of the route as a result.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:07 pm

Hooligans have this evening attacked the number seven service, which usually takes passenges all the way between Crystal Peaks and Ecclesfield.

The bus company Stagecoach announced on social media just before 8pm this evening: “Due to vandalism of buses on route number seven, they will now terminate Halifax Road / Southey Green Road.

Stagecoach's number seven buses are terminating at Halifax Road / Southey Green Road tonight because of vandalism. Picture: Google

It is the latest in a spate of attacks on buses this month.