The company says it has put forward an inflation-busting pay offer and expects to hear a decision from the union, Unite, by the end of this week.

The union took a week’s strike action at the start of this month, and more action is planned from Sunday, December 12 until Sunday, December 19.

Striking Stagecoach bus drivers on the picket line at Holbrook, Sheffield. Drivers are voting on a pay offer.

Buses operated by First are still running.

Phil Medlicott, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, confirmed the union was voting on the latest offer.

He said: "We have continued to work hard to deliver a fair pay increase for our people which will also ensure the long-term sustainability of the bus network for our local communities.

"Following further talks with Unite, we have put forward above-inflation pay proposals which the union has agreed to take to a vote of its members this week and we expect a decision by Friday afternoon.

"In the meantime, in view of the latest developments and as a gesture of goodwill, we would urge the union to suspend its strike action planned to start this weekend. We would advise customers to consider alternative travel arrangements in the event the strikes go ahead.

"Our people play a key role in supporting their communities and we remain 100 per cent committed to reaching an agreement with the union as Stagecoach has done at depots elsewhere across the country including locally in Chesterfield."

During last week’s strike, which ran until the end of Saturday, December 4, staff manned picket lines at the company’s Sheffield depots, at Green Lane, Ecclesfield, and at Rother Valley Way, Holbrook, with drivers manning them through the snow which fell during that period.

Stagecoach have previously said they have offered the drivers a total offer of a nine per cent rise within six months, made up of an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent, with a further three per cent in the next six months.