The 14-year-old boy is reported to have fractured his skull in the collision on Dyche Lane, Meadowhead, but South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not deemed ‘life threatening or life changing’.

The force said: “Police were called at 8.34am last Wednesday (March 9) following reports of a collision between a car and a 14-year-old boy on Dyche Lane in the Meadowhead area of Sheffield.

“Police attended the scene, and the 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his parents. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

MP Louise Haigh and Meadowhead School Academy Trust are calling for a pedestrian crossing on Dyche Lane outside of the school.

“No one has been arrested.”

The collision is one of a number of incidents which have triggered a campaign for a pelican crossing outside Meadowhead School.

The Meadowhead School Academy Trust and MP Louise Haigh have both called on Sheffield City Council to install a crossing on safety grounds.

Meadowhead School headteacher Kam Grewal-Joy said: “Unfortunately, there have been a number of incidents in the last three years resulting in injury to children whilst crossing the road. The most recent incident was last week and has prompted renewed interest in our request for the crossing.

“We have been informed that a number of Sheffield City Council departments are now looking at our request with urgency and we hope that it will result in positive action for the students at Meadowhead. In the meantime, we urge all drivers to take care when driving on Dyche Lane and not to park on the double yellow lines so that it is safer for children when crossing the road.”

MP Louise Haigh added: “Young people should feel safe in and around their schools and it’s extremely worrying that a number of serious car accidents have occurred outside Meadowhead school in the last few weeks,” the Labour MP said.

“The student that was injured in the latest incident fractured his skull in two places.

“I’ve contacted Sheffield City Council, as a matter of urgency, about the need for a crossing outside the school.

“I would urge all drivers to drive with care, especially around school facilities.”