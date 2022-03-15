The business completed its first collection for Ukraine on March 1 and received overwhelming support and a huge number of donations.

On its Facebook page, Evans Lee posted pictures and videos of Sheffield residents who turned up in great numbers at its Nether Green office to donate and help box up aid to be sent to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Evans Lee are collecting clothes to donate to Ukrainians.

The estate agency posted: “We love our community who have so much love for the Ukraine. Thanks for being amazing and offering up donations as well as your time. We have met some outstanding people today.”

Now, the firm is organising a second collection of donations for Ukraine, specifically for clothing.

From 10am to 3.30pm this Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, staff will be collecting clothing so it can once again be sent to the Polish border to help the suffering Ukrainians.

They require clothing of any size and for any season as long as the items are undamaged, clean and bagged.

Evans Lee will be donating any funds raised via clothing donations to a GoFundMe appeal in conjunction with the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. These donations are being used to fund emergency and ongoing needs for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country.