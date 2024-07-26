Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tramlines Festival, Sheffield’s biggest party, has finally arrived.

The 16th installment of the event kicks off today (July 26), with attendees, locals and organisers all hoping for a drier weekend than last year.

Here is everything there is to know about this year’s festival, to answer all your questions about tickets, Fringe events, opening times, artists, food and drink, and more.

Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Are tickets for Tramlines 2024 still available?

There are a few tickets available through the Tramlines website - but not many.

Weekend tickets and Friday tickets are sold out, but you can get official resale tickets via Tixel.

There are a few Saturday and Sunday day tickets left, priced at £45 and £55 respectively.

Kids day tickets are going for as cheap as £2.

What time will the festival open each day?

For all three days, gates open at midday.

Last entries will be at 7.30pm.

Headliners will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.

Tramlines 2021, Hillsborough Park.

Will I be able to leave the festival during the day and come back?

No. All ticket holders will not be permitted to re-enter the festival each day once you’re in.

I’ve bought Tramlines tickets but I can’t make it anymore - what do I do?

You can list your tickets with Tramlines’ official resale partner, Tixel.

They recommend not using any other ticketing reseller or social media, as these tickets cannot be verified and may not be valid.

Who are the headliners?

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol are the main headliners. They will be accompanied by artists including Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, Example, and Sophie Ellie-Bextor.

The full list of performers, separated by which day they play, is at the bottom of this article. It is also available on the Tramlines app.

Sheffield icons The Human League are returning to the stage in their home city at Tramlines. | The Human League

What is the timetable for artists’ set times?

The set times are available on the Tramlines App.

How do I get there?

Festival organisers are said to strongly urge attendees to travel to Tramlines on public transport, due to there being no on-site parking and no parking for festival-goers on the surrounding residential streets.

Before the Tramlines festivities kick off each day, Supertram services will continue to run as normal. Festival-goers can take Yellow route trams to Leppings Lane or Hillsborough Park stops, whilst passengers on the Blue route should disembark at Hillsborough.

However, after events have finished in the evenings, there will be some changes.

Blue and Yellow route services to Malin Bridge and Middlewood will terminate at Shalesmoor. Services in the area will only operate from Leppings Lane towards the city centre.

There will be a queuing system in place for those going back to the city centre.

The Tramlines site has been taking shape over the last weeks in Hillsborough Park. | National World

Two bus stops on Penistone Road - Penistone Road/Parkside Road (stop 370 20481) and Penistone Road/Beulah Road (stop 370 20475) - will be out of action at all times during the festival weekend.

Travel South Yorkshire has said other stops may be out of action after the events as well for safety purposes. They have also urged passengers to book tickets online in advance and to plan their journeys ahead.

Tramlines strongly advises against driving, as they are expecting traffic congestion around Hillsborough Park. You will not be able to park within a mile of the event on surrounding roads, and there is nowhere free to park. You can book a ‘Park and Walk’ car parking ticket on their website, if you do need to drive.

For taxis, there will be a pick-up and drop-off spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.

What has the council said about last year’s damage to Hillsborough Park?

Sheffield City Council said in a statement: “Following the unusually high rainfall during last year’s festival, Tramlines has worked with Sheffield City Council and its approved contractors to carry out all the necessary ground reinstatement works across the park, as well as pathway improvements, all of which has been paid for by Tramlines.

Tramlines festival-goers braving the rain and mud in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on July 23.

“The council has also undertaken drainage improvements, co-funded by Tramlines, in areas of the park that suffer from standing rainwater.

“There’s lots of information about the event on the Tramlines website, including a dedicated page for local residents.”

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Charity Trustee Sub-Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Tramlines is a huge part of Sheffield’s events offer, brings enormous benefits to the city and is enjoyed by tens of thousands of music lovers.

“That being said, Hillsborough Park is incredibly important to the people of Sheffield, which is why we have been working with Tramlines to restore the park to its usual high quality following last year’s event, and to ensure the park is protected as best it can be ahead of the festival this year.”

Festival goers enjoy the music during a rainy Tramlines 2023.

Is there an age limit at Tramlines?

Anyone over 16 can attend the festival on their own, but should bring valid ID: a passport, driver’s licence (provisional licences are valid), or citizen card are the only accepted forms.

Photocopies will be enough to gain entry, but not to buy alcohol.

Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there bag rules or restrictions?

Tramlines advises not to bring a bag if possible.

If you do need to, make sure it is smaller than A4 in size (21 x 29 x 20cm bags are permitted).

Empty refillable water bottles or sealed water bottles (500ml maximum) are permitted, as are suncream bottles (100ml maximum).

Tramlines recommend not bringing anything valuable.

Can I pay in cash?

No - all bars, stalls, vendors and rides will only accept card or contactless payments.

I have access requirements - what accessible facilities are there?

There will be lowered bars, accessible toilets, viewing platforms, viewing areas, access reception, accessible entrance, a changing place, and induction loops.

More information on accessibility is available here.

What is the Fringe at Tramlines?

Taking place across outdoor spaces, pubs, bars and music venues across the city centre and beyond, will be a whole load of free events to suit all music tastes.

The Fringe at Tramlines will take place alongside the main festival, from Thursday to Sunday, with the bulk of the events at the weekend.

Supported by Sheffield BID, this year’s line-up involves hundreds of artists and over 30 venues, which The Star has set out in full here.

What food and drink options are there at Tramlines 2024?

While the line-up of music artists and entertainers was released some months ago, another important line-up has finally been announced: the food and drink on offer.

A total of 35 food and drink traders will be setting up at the festival, and Peddler Market, a staple of Sheffield's food scene, is returning to host Tramlines’ VIP area.

Outside of Tramlines, Peddler Market operates as a monthly street food market in Sheffield, showcasing a diverse range of culinary delights from local chefs and food vendors, paired with live music and craft drinks.

Peddler will be bringing popular vendors like 'New York'shire Pizza Company' and 'Bun DMC,' alongside their resident DJs. This year, the festival introduces a new venue called ‘Pint Corner,’ showcasing local beers from Abbeydale Brewery, Thornbridge Brewery, and Bradfield Brewery. This area will allow festival-goers to savour the best of Sheffield’s craft beer scene, alongside a mix of tasty street food offerings and is located in the main arena with direct views of the main stage.

The full list of vendors has been set out by The Star in this article, with an allergen chart available on Tramlines’ website.

Which days and stages are artists playing?

Friday 26th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Paolo Nutini

Bombay Bicycle Club

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Miles Kane Coach Party

The View (Special Guests)

Bedroom High Club

T'Other Stage Live

The Charlatans

Soft Play

Dylan John Thomas

Mitch Santiago

Matilda Shakes

T'Other Stage Comedy

Lucy Beaumont

Justin Moorhouse

Andy Askins

Harry Stachini

Andre Vincent Hosted by Phil Ellis

The Leadmill Stage

The Mysterines

Corella

Been Stella

Mary in the Junkyard

Cameron Hayes

Harriet Rose

ABS

The Library Stage

Hannah Rowe

Pippa Crossland

Bethany Grace

Darla Jade

Sam Scherdel

Jemma Johnson

The Open Arms

ABBA Party

Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson

Plucking Different

Office for personal development

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

Keesha

Lewcid

AJ

Shanti Lorence

NB

HKB

Kiz Official

Harris

JB

Balby

Taku

DJ Dylor

DJ Law

Saturday 27th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Jamie T

Tom Grennan

The Snuts

Sprints

Nieve Ella

Everly Pregnant Brothers (special guests)

The Leadmill Studio Orchestra

T'Other Stage Live

Holly Humberstone

Annie Mac

Jazzy

Coco

Otis Mensah

T'Other Stage Comedy

Angelos Epithemiou

Olivia Lee

Joe McTernan

Scott Bennett

Nina Gilligan

Joe Mctermam

Hosted by Emmanual Sonubi.

The Leadmill Stage

Peace

English Teacher

Cucamaras

Balancing Act

Minds Idle

City Parking

Jay Dodgson

The Library Stage

Kdot

Franz Von

Astrels

Rumbi Tauro

Mica Sefia

JxK

Lavelle

Chloe Beth Rogers

Harris LIH

Kyla C

Curated by Pattern + Push.

The Open Arms

Club Tropicana

Old Dirty Vrasstards

The In-Here Brtos

Mr B The Gentlemen Rhymer

The Stars Band

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

DJ Dylor

Law Break

SL Kutta

Teewhywho?

Ra’siah

Maasai

Roy Cropper

ZEDI

BuzzNorthway

Keyz.TenTen

Sunday 28th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Snow Patrol

The Human League

Example

Flowerovlove

Maximo Park (special guests)

Phillipa Zawe

T'Other Stage Live

Yard Act

The Pigeon Detectives

Atony Szmierek

Newdad

Creeping Jean

T'Other Stage Comedy

Jon Richardson

Andrew Maxwell

Jojo Sutherland

Danny McLoughlin

Jack Gledow

Hosted by Matt Reed.

The Leadmill Stage

Magic Gang

Willie J Healy

86TVs

Folly Group

Lime Garden

Static Lives

The Library Stage

Ed Cosens

The Lilacs

The Backbeat

Beachcomber

Tinxshe

The Chase

Elephant Kind

2014 The Club Night

Flash Bang Brass

Hip Hop Karaoke

Double Dollys