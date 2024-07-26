Tramlines 2024: The ultimate guide to the festival weekend, including travel, Fringe, artists, food and drink
The 16th installment of the event kicks off today (July 26), with attendees, locals and organisers all hoping for a drier weekend than last year.
Here is everything there is to know about this year’s festival, to answer all your questions about tickets, Fringe events, opening times, artists, food and drink, and more.
Are tickets for Tramlines 2024 still available?
There are a few tickets available through the Tramlines website - but not many.
Weekend tickets and Friday tickets are sold out, but you can get official resale tickets via Tixel.
There are a few Saturday and Sunday day tickets left, priced at £45 and £55 respectively.
Kids day tickets are going for as cheap as £2.
What time will the festival open each day?
For all three days, gates open at midday.
Last entries will be at 7.30pm.
Headliners will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.
Will I be able to leave the festival during the day and come back?
No. All ticket holders will not be permitted to re-enter the festival each day once you’re in.
I’ve bought Tramlines tickets but I can’t make it anymore - what do I do?
You can list your tickets with Tramlines’ official resale partner, Tixel.
They recommend not using any other ticketing reseller or social media, as these tickets cannot be verified and may not be valid.
Who are the headliners?
Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol are the main headliners. They will be accompanied by artists including Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, Example, and Sophie Ellie-Bextor.
The full list of performers, separated by which day they play, is at the bottom of this article. It is also available on the Tramlines app.
What is the timetable for artists’ set times?
The set times are available on the Tramlines App.
How do I get there?
Festival organisers are said to strongly urge attendees to travel to Tramlines on public transport, due to there being no on-site parking and no parking for festival-goers on the surrounding residential streets.
Before the Tramlines festivities kick off each day, Supertram services will continue to run as normal. Festival-goers can take Yellow route trams to Leppings Lane or Hillsborough Park stops, whilst passengers on the Blue route should disembark at Hillsborough.
However, after events have finished in the evenings, there will be some changes.
Blue and Yellow route services to Malin Bridge and Middlewood will terminate at Shalesmoor. Services in the area will only operate from Leppings Lane towards the city centre.
There will be a queuing system in place for those going back to the city centre.
Two bus stops on Penistone Road - Penistone Road/Parkside Road (stop 370 20481) and Penistone Road/Beulah Road (stop 370 20475) - will be out of action at all times during the festival weekend.
Travel South Yorkshire has said other stops may be out of action after the events as well for safety purposes. They have also urged passengers to book tickets online in advance and to plan their journeys ahead.
Tramlines strongly advises against driving, as they are expecting traffic congestion around Hillsborough Park. You will not be able to park within a mile of the event on surrounding roads, and there is nowhere free to park. You can book a ‘Park and Walk’ car parking ticket on their website, if you do need to drive.
For taxis, there will be a pick-up and drop-off spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.
What has the council said about last year’s damage to Hillsborough Park?
Sheffield City Council said in a statement: “Following the unusually high rainfall during last year’s festival, Tramlines has worked with Sheffield City Council and its approved contractors to carry out all the necessary ground reinstatement works across the park, as well as pathway improvements, all of which has been paid for by Tramlines.
“The council has also undertaken drainage improvements, co-funded by Tramlines, in areas of the park that suffer from standing rainwater.
“There’s lots of information about the event on the Tramlines website, including a dedicated page for local residents.”
Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Charity Trustee Sub-Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Tramlines is a huge part of Sheffield’s events offer, brings enormous benefits to the city and is enjoyed by tens of thousands of music lovers.
“That being said, Hillsborough Park is incredibly important to the people of Sheffield, which is why we have been working with Tramlines to restore the park to its usual high quality following last year’s event, and to ensure the park is protected as best it can be ahead of the festival this year.”
Is there an age limit at Tramlines?
Anyone over 16 can attend the festival on their own, but should bring valid ID: a passport, driver’s licence (provisional licences are valid), or citizen card are the only accepted forms.
Photocopies will be enough to gain entry, but not to buy alcohol.
Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
Are there bag rules or restrictions?
Tramlines advises not to bring a bag if possible.
If you do need to, make sure it is smaller than A4 in size (21 x 29 x 20cm bags are permitted).
Empty refillable water bottles or sealed water bottles (500ml maximum) are permitted, as are suncream bottles (100ml maximum).
Tramlines recommend not bringing anything valuable.
Can I pay in cash?
No - all bars, stalls, vendors and rides will only accept card or contactless payments.
I have access requirements - what accessible facilities are there?
There will be lowered bars, accessible toilets, viewing platforms, viewing areas, access reception, accessible entrance, a changing place, and induction loops.
More information on accessibility is available here.
What is the Fringe at Tramlines?
Taking place across outdoor spaces, pubs, bars and music venues across the city centre and beyond, will be a whole load of free events to suit all music tastes.
The Fringe at Tramlines will take place alongside the main festival, from Thursday to Sunday, with the bulk of the events at the weekend.
Supported by Sheffield BID, this year’s line-up involves hundreds of artists and over 30 venues, which The Star has set out in full here.
What food and drink options are there at Tramlines 2024?
While the line-up of music artists and entertainers was released some months ago, another important line-up has finally been announced: the food and drink on offer.
A total of 35 food and drink traders will be setting up at the festival, and Peddler Market, a staple of Sheffield's food scene, is returning to host Tramlines’ VIP area.
Outside of Tramlines, Peddler Market operates as a monthly street food market in Sheffield, showcasing a diverse range of culinary delights from local chefs and food vendors, paired with live music and craft drinks.
Peddler will be bringing popular vendors like 'New York'shire Pizza Company' and 'Bun DMC,' alongside their resident DJs. This year, the festival introduces a new venue called ‘Pint Corner,’ showcasing local beers from Abbeydale Brewery, Thornbridge Brewery, and Bradfield Brewery. This area will allow festival-goers to savour the best of Sheffield’s craft beer scene, alongside a mix of tasty street food offerings and is located in the main arena with direct views of the main stage.
The full list of vendors has been set out by The Star in this article, with an allergen chart available on Tramlines’ website.
Which days and stages are artists playing?
Friday 26th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Paolo Nutini
Bombay Bicycle Club
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Miles Kane Coach Party
The View (Special Guests)
Bedroom High Club
T'Other Stage Live
The Charlatans
Soft Play
Dylan John Thomas
Mitch Santiago
Matilda Shakes
T'Other Stage Comedy
Lucy Beaumont
Justin Moorhouse
Andy Askins
Harry Stachini
Andre Vincent
Hosted by Phil Ellis
The Leadmill Stage
The Mysterines
Corella
Been Stella
Mary in the Junkyard
Cameron Hayes
Harriet Rose
ABS
The Library Stage
Hannah Rowe
Pippa Crossland
Bethany Grace
Darla Jade
Sam Scherdel
Jemma Johnson
The Open Arms
ABBA Party
Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson
Plucking Different
Office for personal development
Slambarz presents Speakers Corner
Keesha
Lewcid
AJ
Shanti Lorence
NB
HKB
Kiz Official
Harris
JB
Balby
Taku
DJ Dylor
DJ Law
Saturday 27th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Jamie T
Tom Grennan
The Snuts
Sprints
Nieve Ella
Everly Pregnant Brothers (special guests)
The Leadmill Studio Orchestra
T'Other Stage Live
Holly Humberstone
Annie Mac
Jazzy
Coco
Otis Mensah
T'Other Stage Comedy
Angelos Epithemiou
Olivia Lee
Joe McTernan
Scott Bennett
Nina Gilligan
Joe Mctermam
Hosted by Emmanual Sonubi.
The Leadmill Stage
Peace
English Teacher
Cucamaras
Balancing Act
Minds Idle
City Parking
Jay Dodgson
The Library Stage
Kdot
Franz Von
Astrels
Rumbi Tauro
Mica Sefia
JxK
Lavelle
Chloe Beth Rogers
Harris LIH
Kyla C
Curated by Pattern + Push.
The Open Arms
Club Tropicana
Old Dirty Vrasstards
The In-Here Brtos
Mr B The Gentlemen Rhymer
The Stars Band
Slambarz presents Speakers Corner
DJ Dylor
Law Break
SL Kutta
Teewhywho?
Ra’siah
Maasai
Roy Cropper
ZEDI
BuzzNorthway
Keyz.TenTen
Sunday 28th July
Sarah McNulty's Main Stage
Snow Patrol
The Human League
Example
Flowerovlove
Maximo Park (special guests)
Phillipa Zawe
T'Other Stage Live
Yard Act
The Pigeon Detectives
Atony Szmierek
Newdad
Creeping Jean
T'Other Stage Comedy
Jon Richardson
Andrew Maxwell
Jojo Sutherland
Danny McLoughlin
Jack Gledow
Hosted by Matt Reed.
The Leadmill Stage
- Magic Gang
- Willie J Healy
86TVs
Folly Group
Lime Garden
Static Lives
The Library Stage
Ed Cosens
The Lilacs
The Backbeat
Beachcomber
Tinxshe
The Chase
Elephant Kind
2014 The Club Night
Flash Bang Brass
Hip Hop Karaoke
Double Dollys
Dynamic Dance CIC
Miah
Kid Blue
DJ Brea
Geeraii
Nicole Marie
W4nnjiro
Kyla C
Zubz
