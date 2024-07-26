Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fringe event to Tramlines is set to be bigger than ever before, with over 30 venues in Sheffield taking part.

Supported by Sheffield BID, the Fringe at Tramlines is set to return this weekend, and promises to be a huge celebration of music across the city.

This year’s line-up involves hundreds of artists and over 30 venues contributing to the city’s largest music event, which will include free outdoor stages, to intimate indoor performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fringe event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fringe at Tramlines is returning with its biggest lineup yet. | Scott Merrylees

When is Fringe at Tramlines 2024 taking place?

This year’s Fringe at Tramlines event is officially taking place from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 - but the bulk of the events will be happening on the Saturday and Sunday.

What is the line-up at each of the venues taking part in Fringe at Tramlines 2024?

More than 30 venues are taking part this year, making it one of the biggest events so far. There is guaranteed to be something for everyone with such a wide range of genres.

In the city centre, there is:

Bungalows and Bears

Friday, July 26 : Rogue Band, Christy.

: Rogue Band, Christy. Saturday, July 27 : Sienna & Ethan, Lucy Milburn, JayRar, Christy.

: Sienna & Ethan, Lucy Milburn, JayRar, Christy. Sunday, July 28: Sienna & Lucy, Nel Music, Christy.

Delicious Clam

Friday, July 26 : Buzz Lightyear, Suep, The Tubs, Holiday Ghost, SECRET HEADLINER, Clamoake.

: Buzz Lightyear, Suep, The Tubs, Holiday Ghost, SECRET HEADLINER, Clamoake. Saturday, July 27: Oyster, Gold Cup, Grazia, Vanity Fairy, Sister Wives, Delivery

Devonshire Green

Saturday, July 27 : DJ Izza Dancer, Shine Choir, Tracks Present Youth Talent, Waterbear Presents Good Damage, Street Robots, DJ JuJu Master, Ripton Lindsay Presents ‘Jamaican Carifolk Dance’, DJ Kom, DJ Myna, Speed For Lovers, Highway Child.

: DJ Izza Dancer, Shine Choir, Tracks Present Youth Talent, Waterbear Presents Good Damage, Street Robots, DJ JuJu Master, Ripton Lindsay Presents ‘Jamaican Carifolk Dance’, DJ Kom, DJ Myna, Speed For Lovers, Highway Child. Sunday, July 28: DJ Papa Al, Sparkle Sistaz, DJ JuJu Master, Blue Street Brass, Chill Foo 30th Anniversary Show, Soul Battalion, DJ Kom, Shanghai Treason, DJ Ian Hodgson, Jungle Lion.

Forum

Friday, July 26 : Escatapes.

: Escatapes. Saturday, July 27 : Isaac Neilson, James Scanlon, North Ridge, The Vybes, SUMO.

: Isaac Neilson, James Scanlon, North Ridge, The Vybes, SUMO. Sunday, July 28: Montuno.

Frog and Parrot

Friday, July 26 : The Marbellas, Ugly Club, Nick Tudor, Camens, Tom A Smith.

: The Marbellas, Ugly Club, Nick Tudor, Camens, Tom A Smith. Saturday, July 27 : Buskin' Biker, Fairly Well,Vex One, See Emily Play, HCK9, Femur, Dan Ottewell, Cruz, Hollows, Molly Gone Mad, Polite Bureaux, Hot Face, Nervous Pills.

: Buskin' Biker, Fairly Well,Vex One, See Emily Play, HCK9, Femur, Dan Ottewell, Cruz, Hollows, Molly Gone Mad, Polite Bureaux, Hot Face, Nervous Pills. Sunday, July 28: Northern Soul All-Dayer.

Green Room

Saturday, July 27 : The Dark Corners, Junkbond, Three Of Swords, The Farewell State, Wicked Are The Branches, Fire Garden, Concrete Fuzz, Dusthouse, Asboface, Bantha.

: The Dark Corners, Junkbond, Three Of Swords, The Farewell State, Wicked Are The Branches, Fire Garden, Concrete Fuzz, Dusthouse, Asboface, Bantha. Sunday, July 28: Joe Dewick, Rachel Webster, Sam BK, Cloud Caravan, Kriss Stainton, Mat Hook, The December Flowers, Adsley Wood, The Rolling Down Hills, Sonoriffics, DJ Wax On Wax Off.

Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern, Mappin Street, Sheffield City Centre | Submitted

Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern

Friday, July 26 : Ruby, Tom Grant

: Ruby, Tom Grant Saturday, July 27 : James Scanlan, Kayne Taylor, Kelian James Trio

: James Scanlan, Kayne Taylor, Kelian James Trio Sunday, July 28: Isaac Neilson, Damian Farrell, Awkward Bone, Kelain James

Leopold Square Stage

Friday, July 26 : Montuno

: Montuno Saturday, July 27 : Julian Jones, Dan Milson, Fajdaja, King Zepha, DJ Algie.

: Julian Jones, Dan Milson, Fajdaja, King Zepha, DJ Algie. Sunday, July 28: The Lemur Conspiracy, Papa Soul, Louis Louis Louis, The Power Trio Plays Prince, DJ.

Maida Vale

Friday, July 26 : Bloom, Archie Baker and The Blue Meanies.

: Bloom, Archie Baker and The Blue Meanies. Saturday, July 27 : The Voltz, Funky Business, The Wonderwhy's.

: The Voltz, Funky Business, The Wonderwhy's. Sunday, July 28: Jumper, The Kostanzas, Unfinished Stories, Wold Smoke, VHS Players, Isaac Neilson, Outta The Blue, Pure Weller.

Molly Malones

Friday, July 26 : Late Night Feelings.

: Late Night Feelings. Saturday, July 27: Ciaron Elm.

Mr Wilson's

Saturday, July 27: Tony B.

Network

OUTDOOR: Sunday, July 28 : Scarlett Kirwah, The Nothings, Sushi, Isaac Neilson, Joshua Wassell.

: Scarlett Kirwah, The Nothings, Sushi, Isaac Neilson, Joshua Wassell. INDOOR: Sunday, July 28: Sancho Panza, Casino Havana, Walls, Hexe.

Mr Wilson's bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre is offering to pay one lucky quiz winner's rent for a whole year

Panke Social

Sunday, July 28: Techno Cafe featuring various resident DJs.

Plot 22

Friday, July 26: Sober Social DJ's and performers, Zone 88 with Creola [live], Benji303, DJ Deep Heat, Adam C-4 b2b DAFTWERK, Maypleef.

Record Junkee

Friday, July 26 : Televised Mind, A Different Kitchen, Gondolas, The Clementines, British Birds, The Heavy Souls.

: Televised Mind, A Different Kitchen, Gondolas, The Clementines, British Birds, The Heavy Souls. Saturday, July 27 : Unfinished Stories, Family of Addiction, Hatebomb, Bones Park Rider, Feral Kings, The Nothings, Hazy Janes, Klonk, F3int, My Lo-Fi Heart, Table 4 One, Hectares.

: Unfinished Stories, Family of Addiction, Hatebomb, Bones Park Rider, Feral Kings, The Nothings, Hazy Janes, Klonk, F3int, My Lo-Fi Heart, Table 4 One, Hectares. Sunday, July 28: Nalgo Bay, Bad Luck Crowd, Free Spirits, The Farewell State, Dominion Ashes, Shindig, Cattle Grid, Moonfleet Chamber Ensemble, Ahamed and The Romans, Mal Castorr.

Shakespeare’s

Sunday, July 28: Surf Jaz, Shelley Byron, Water People, Pohl, Richard Carlson Band, Ye Woodbeast, 39th Gate of Hell, FlatStanley, Any Old Iron, Drastic//Automatic.

Sheffield Cathedral Forecourt

Sunday, July 28: The Chill Foo Front 30 Year Anniversary Street Party from 12noon to 8pm. Supported by the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, the event will feature BBQ food, pizzas, open mic sessions with selectors TDogg, Scarcha, Vybz, Chillout, General D, Juiceman and Vector, and dance performances.

Sheffield Plate

Friday, July 26 : Ciaron Elm from 7pm to 9pm, performing acoustic covers and singalongs.

: Ciaron Elm from 7pm to 9pm, performing acoustic covers and singalongs. Saturday, July 27 : Steel City Ukes from 3pm to 5pm, a multi-genre ukulele band.

: Steel City Ukes from 3pm to 5pm, a multi-genre ukulele band. Sunday, July 28: Jazz Sessions from 12noon to 2pm, featuring a 3-piece jazz ensemble.

Sydney and Matilda

Friday, July 26 : The Other Festival with performances from Kid Blu3, Faint Paint, Alastair Gordon, Farfisa, Cherry Seraph, Nervous Pills, Muccarelli + Friends, Femur, Sailor Jessie (DJ), Mickey Nomimono, Loose Articles, Riddimtion (DJ).

: The Other Festival with performances from Kid Blu3, Faint Paint, Alastair Gordon, Farfisa, Cherry Seraph, Nervous Pills, Muccarelli + Friends, Femur, Sailor Jessie (DJ), Mickey Nomimono, Loose Articles, Riddimtion (DJ). Saturday, July 27 : April Tapes, Lionel Vinyl, Lilly Hill, Private Reg, Wet Man, Skint Knees, H:Sharp, Speed Dating, Francesca Cullen, Mat Hook, Leo HC, Cruz, Caleb Francis, Northern Smokers Club, Daz Cadwallander, Life Aquatic Band, Jarred Up DJs, The Wub Club, Bass Off - Sekt 87 B2B Don Vella, LIZZA B, Adrizz B2B MalikEye, Jizzie Rascal, PinkDaPus B2B Snape (BassOff Crew).

: April Tapes, Lionel Vinyl, Lilly Hill, Private Reg, Wet Man, Skint Knees, H:Sharp, Speed Dating, Francesca Cullen, Mat Hook, Leo HC, Cruz, Caleb Francis, Northern Smokers Club, Daz Cadwallander, Life Aquatic Band, Jarred Up DJs, The Wub Club, Bass Off - Sekt 87 B2B Don Vella, LIZZA B, Adrizz B2B MalikEye, Jizzie Rascal, PinkDaPus B2B Snape (BassOff Crew). Sunday, July 28: Poppy Seeds, Slacks, Flat Moon, Yo Dynamo, Captain Avery & The Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace.

The Church House

Friday, July 26 : Buskin Biker, Embers Music, Thurmanators.

: Buskin Biker, Embers Music, Thurmanators. Saturday, July 27 : Emily Harris, Julian Jones, Hungarian Lanterns, Bone Broke Kings, Fire Garden, Meanstreak.

: Emily Harris, Julian Jones, Hungarian Lanterns, Bone Broke Kings, Fire Garden, Meanstreak. Sunday, July 28: Star Dame, Scarlett Kirwan, The Eye Of Bon, Watermelon Dave, Glass Rhino.

The Hallamshire Hotel pub on West Street, Sheffield. | National World

The Hallamshire Hotel

Friday, July 26 : The Bad Actors, 9 Out Of 10 Dentists, Cruz, The Silver Lines, We Hate The Sharkman, Pleasureinc.

: The Bad Actors, 9 Out Of 10 Dentists, Cruz, The Silver Lines, We Hate The Sharkman, Pleasureinc. Saturday, July 27 : POLAT, Precious Metals, Ten Eighty Trees, The Lemur Conspiracy, Masca, Femur, Seas Of Mirth.

: POLAT, Precious Metals, Ten Eighty Trees, The Lemur Conspiracy, Masca, Femur, Seas Of Mirth. Sunday, July 28: The Turncoats, Flat Stanley, Speed For Lovers, Jumper Boy, Hexe, Dearthworms, snake eyes.

The Washington

Friday, July 26 : Autumn Of Nothing, Caleb Francis, Marvin's Revenge, Bonk!, Nightschool, Bag Of Cans, DJs.

: Autumn Of Nothing, Caleb Francis, Marvin's Revenge, Bonk!, Nightschool, Bag Of Cans, DJs. Saturday, July 27 : Something Orange, Cruz, End Of Life Care Plan, Pearl Heart, Midnight Rodeo, The Hazy Janes, The Hot Soles, DJs.

: Something Orange, Cruz, End Of Life Care Plan, Pearl Heart, Midnight Rodeo, The Hazy Janes, The Hot Soles, DJs. Sunday, July 28: Frazer Harris, Blue John, The Late Pretenders, Bone Broke Kings, Malah Palinka, SECRET SET TBC, We Hate The Sharkman, DJs

Walkabout

Saturday, July 27: Delve Deeper DJ All-Dayer featuring Dave Gurnhill, Jenny Fu, Dino, Dan Metcalfe & Johnny Hawkins, Duncan Allott, Liam Connolly, Jonny Stevenson, Steve Beech, Joey Fabini & Jez Ward, Kyle Robertson & Kirsty Tonner, Sandy Turnbull.

West Street Live

Friday, July 26 : Slackrr, Teiger, Braver Than Fiction, Cruz, Rockit Dog.

: Slackrr, Teiger, Braver Than Fiction, Cruz, Rockit Dog. Saturday, July 27 : The Macaws, Towhead, Pale Strangers, Boyproblems, Ziggy Pop, Neuri, Mason Fenrir, Mal Calstorr, Dr Hackenbush.

: The Macaws, Towhead, Pale Strangers, Boyproblems, Ziggy Pop, Neuri, Mason Fenrir, Mal Calstorr, Dr Hackenbush. Sunday, July 28: Fear Lies, Santiago Kings, King Fuzz, Reactor, Three Of Swords, Bad Actors.

Other venues getting involved include: Alder, Hagglers Corner, Hillsborough Social Club, Hope Works, Jabbarwocky, Make Noise Studios, The Dorothy Pax, and Yellow Arch Studios.