It’s back!

Last year, Tramlines sparked controversy, when a wet weekend meant that Hillsborough Park was stripped of its grass and turned into a muddy mess. It meant it was out of bounds to the public for months until repairs were completed.

And in the past, there have been rows with local businesses because of the no re-entry policy once people leave.

So how do locals in Hillsborough feel about the festival now, on the eve of the 2024 festival?

The entrance to Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, ahead of this week's festival. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

I went out to Hillsborough, and found opinion widely split on the event.

Arriving on Middlewood Road, not far from the entrance to Hillsborough Park, I started by speaking to nearby businesses, and found them largely supportive of the event.

MJ, from Boo Cafe, said he thought Tramlines was a great event, and that it would bring new customers.

He said they would be trying to give their best customer service and encourage people to come back.

Florist Catharine McClymont, who runs The Flower Bowl flower shop, said she still thought it was a good thing - but felt it used to be better years ago when festival goers were allowed to come and go from the park.

She said: “I think people now are starting to get more in the spirit of doing things themselves and having their own events and things like that, so yes, I think it is a good thing in the end.”

Caroline Lindley plans to close at the weekend, but feels the festival is a good thing. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Caroline Lindley, who runs the Potting Around ceramics studio, said: “It doesn’t effect my business very much, other than customers can’t park, so I do tend to close for the weekend, and just take it as an extra holiday. But for the area, I think it’s great.”

Faith Nicholson, from the Annie Jude’s gift shop said it was a good thing for her shop, as it had a stall inside the festival’s ‘Little Hillsborough’ area.

She said: “We did really well last year despite the rain, so we’re hoping to do well again this year.”

Faith Nicholson's shop will have a stall at Tramlines' 'Little Hillsborough'/. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

She said the main shop would be open, but it was normally quiet on Tramlines days because a lot of the locals tend not to come down because of the festival. But she was hopeful customers who passed the shop because of Tramlines would come back after seeing it.

But when it comes to residents, there is a chasm when it comes to opinions.

I walked to some of the residential streets closest to the park.

Craig Allen lives just yards from the venue and is upset by the constant noise of generators, as well as the noise of the festival itself.

Craig Allen does not feel listened to. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He said he does not object in principle to a festival, but felt that it should not be held in a residential area in the way it is. He said the nearby Sheffield Wednesday football stadium also generated crowds, but that had been there over 100 years, and people knew about it when the moved to the area.

He feels the festival is too big for the site, and does not feel listened to on the issue.

He said: “It’s a major inconvenience. They put generators within 80 yards our house, which they have running 24-7.

“It’s a big problem for us - I can’t speak for everybody, but we don’t enjoy it. It’s too big for the area, too big the for park. They shut off the park, and we can’t walk our dogs. We just have the park taken away from us, which we don’t agree with.”

Walking along Parkside Road, I spoke to more people. One resident told The Star they thought the festival caused too much disruption, with the park closed and also disruption to the local roads.

Not all agreed though.

One 18 year old woman who used to live close the the park, but has moved out to Middlewood, said she thought the festival was a good thing. But she said when she had lived close to the park, the noise had been an issue. She added now she is in Middlewood it does not keep her up at night.

Another, who said she lived locally, added: “I think it’s a good thing because of brings a lot of money into the area. I’m going on Friday. It’s the first time I’ve been and I’m looking forward to it.”

One woman walking near the park, from Grenoside, said she thought the festival was a good idea and thought it was good for the area.