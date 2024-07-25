Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s biggest music festival is just around the corner, and the organisers have revealed all the food and drink stalls on offer.

Tramlines Festival is returning to Hillsborough Park on Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

While the line-up of music artists and entertainers was released some months ago, another important line-up has finally been announced: the food and drink on offer.

A total of 35 food and drink traders will be setting up at the festival, and Peddler Market, a staple of Sheffield's food scene, is also returning to host Tramlines’ VIP area.

Peddler will be bringing popular vendors like 'New York'shire Pizza Company' and 'Bun DMC,' alongside their resident DJs. Outside of Tramlines, Peddler Market operates as a monthly street food market in Sheffield, showcasing a diverse range of culinary delights from local chefs and food vendors, paired with live music and craft drinks.

Tramlines is making its way back to Hillsborough Park. Pictured is the event in 2021

This year, the festival introduces a new venue called ‘Pint Corner,’ showcasing local beers from Abbeydale Brewery, Thornbridge Brewery, and Bradfield Brewery. This area will allow festival-goers to savour the best of Sheffield’s craft beer scene, alongside a mix of tasty street food offerings and is located in the main arena with direct views of the main stage.

Following a successful pilot last year, 2024 also sees the return of, ‘Little Hillsborough,’ a dedicated zone celebrating local Hillsborough traders. This area highlights the craft heritage of the region, bringing a local community vibe to the festival’s bustling atmosphere with traders including acclaimed local artist Luke Horton, The Framery, Annie Jude’s and the Hillsborough Bookshop.

The full list of food outlets is listed below. For more information, including an allergen chart, please visit the Tramlines website - https://tramlines.org.uk/explore/food-drink/

Full list of food and drink outlets at Tramlines Festival 2024:

AS THA GOT BEEF?: A family-run business from Sheffield, renowned for their Sheffield-themed smashed burgers and fries, featuring local ingredients and their beloved Hendos caramelised onions.

BBQ Dept: Offers delicious BBQ pulled meats and vegetables served in various styles, from toasted brioche to healthy salad boxes.

BUN DMC: Known for quality smash burgers and loaded fries, this outlet has a strong brand presence that draws a crowd with its cool vibe.

Cheeky Burger: This outlet has built a cult following in the city, serving award-winning burgers with options like the 'Cheeky Elvis', featuring peanut butter and crispy applewood smoked bacon.

Chick 'n' Sours: Delivers next-level fried chicken with Southeast Asian inspired flavours, perfect for those looking for a zesty meal with a side of good vibes.

Freewheelin' Pizza: Traditional Italian-inspired pizzas made with fresh, local produce, cooked on a wood-fire for that authentic taste.

'As Tha Got Beef will be at Tramlines Festival 2024 | 'As Tha Got Beef

Gaucho: Famous for the 'Gaucho burger', steak sandwiches, and perfectly grilled steak, ensuring a filling and flavorful meal.

Get Wurst: Specialises in authentic German currywurst, a perfect choice for those craving international flavours.

Great British Fudge Company: A unique food outlet featuring a double-decker bus serving a wide variety of fudge flavours, from traditional to innovative.

Hash Hut: Offers an inventive twist on classic hash browns, serving them loaded with a variety of bold and exciting flavours.

Hot Rocket: Specialises in spicy and flavorful dishes, catering to those who love a fiery dining experience.

Indian Street Food by The Rickshaw Club: Brings authentic Indian street food flavours to the festival, cooked live on a charcoal grill, blending traditional recipes with Yorkshire charm.

Hash Hut will be at Tramlines 2024 | Hash Hut

Jerk Nation: Features Caribbean-style jerk spiced meats, smoked and caramelised on charcoal for a unique taste sensation.

Juzu: Provides a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes, including bao buns and fried noodles, with a focus on authentic flavours.

K:POP CKN: Offers Korean fried chicken with a selection of unique house-made sauces, perfect for fans of bold and spicy flavours.

Mac Factory: Reimagines the classic mac and cheese with exciting new flavours, making an old favourite new again.

Madame Crêpe: Brings a taste of France to the festival with both sweet crepes and savoury galettes, using traditional recipes for an authentic experience.

Meat Head: A haven for taco lovers, specialising in Birria tacos served with a rich consomme dipping sauce.

Mac Factory is bringing imaginative mac and cheese. | Mac Factory

NAM: Serves up fresh and healthy Vietnamese street food, perfect for those looking for lighter, flavourful meals.

New York'shire Pizza Co.: Delivers authentic wood-fired pizzas with a local twist, combining Italian tradition with Yorkshire flair.

Oh My Dog: Known for their artisan hot dogs made with hand-made sausages and freshly baked buns, topped with unique and flavourful condiments.

Oshpaz: Offers traditional Uzbek dishes, prepared fresh and filled with rich, comforting flavours.

Paradiso Authentic Italian: Specialises in handmade Italian desserts, including a variety of tiramisu and freshly prepared cannoli.

POPTATA: Famous for its street fries, this outlet serves freshly cut and perfectly seasoned potatoes, a must-try for potato lovers.

PROOVE PIZZA: Serves award-winning Neapolitan pizzas, made with top-quality ingredients and a slow-proved dough for the perfect crust.

NAM serves fresh and healthy Vietnamese street food | NAM

Serious Schnitzel: Delivers a twist on the classic schnitzel, offering breaded chicken in burgers or strips with delicious dips.

Syiok-Lah: Malaysian street food at its best, offering a range of authentic dishes that have earned local and regional acclaim.

That's Mature: Combines traditional British fare with a modern twist, serving up dishes like giant Yorkshire pudding wraps.

The Batter Man's Yorkshire Pudding Wraps: Offers homemade meats wrapped in giant Yorkshire puddings, a hearty meal for festival-goers.

The Duck Shed: Provides gourmet duck dishes in a variety of styles, from burgers to wraps, all made with unique homemade sauces.

The Duck Shed will bring gourmet duck dishes | The Duck Shed