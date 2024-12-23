Watch: Video shows scene after police shut East Bank Road, Sheffield, following major crash
This was the scene today after police closed East Bank Road, in Sheffield, following a serious crash this afternoon.
Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were sent to East Bank Road, at around 1.30pm after a crash on the street today.
The road was closed after the incident with traffic diverted along Daresbury Road. Blue and White Police tape stretched across the road, with uniformed officers and police cars on the scene.
The video shows the cordon this afternoon.
A second cordon, further up the road, was set up to keep pedestrians away from an area where officers were carrying out work.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
