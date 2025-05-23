Bendy buses will return to Sheffield's streets this weekend for the first time in 26 years - but they won't be here forever.

Operator Supertram South Yorkshire announced this morning (May 23) how they have contracted several of the quirky buses to replace trams during renewal work set to start this weekend.

The bendy bus - formally known as the Cityliner, the City Clipper, and other models - were a popular sight in Sheffield for decades but were taken off the roads at the end of the 1990s.

When they were first rolled out in the city in the 1980s, hitching a ride cost just pennies.

Sheffield Transport Department's pride and joy the Cityliner, nicknamed the bendibus, oversteered at Leopold Street roundabout and no matter which way it bent it was unable to move, January 1980

However, Supertram says it is conducting essential works on Langsett Road in Hillsborough between Saturday, May 24, and Friday, May 30.

It means buses will replace trams between Cathedral and both Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

And, of course they won’t just ben any old buses - a handful of bendy buses have been drafted in for the week.

It means anyone with plans to travel by tram heading towards to Malin Bridge or Middlewood in the next seven days will instead by boarding a bendy bus.

A statement by Supertram South Yorkshire released today reads: “As part of our renewal works starting tomorrow, we’re excited to reintroduce bendy buses to support our tram replacement services.

“It’s been 26 years since these articulated buses were last seen on South Yorkshire roads, and we’re glad to bring them back temporarily to help keep you moving.

“If you remember using them to get to school, you’re not imagining things, they were a familiar sight for many years. South Yorkshire played an early role in exploring new transport options in the late ’70s and ’80s, helping shape how these buses were used across the UK.

“Thank you for your patience during the works, and we look forward to seeing you on board.”