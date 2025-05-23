Sheffield City Council has raised £45m from the Clean Air Zone, parking and bus lanes and gates in two years, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority made £13.3m from fees and fines in the first two years of the Clean Air Zone, which launched in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It earned £25.3m from parking in the two years to the end of March.

And it raised £6.4m from bus gates and lanes in the two years to the end of March last year, the most recent figures available.

Sheffield City Council made £4.7m from on street parking in the year to April, as part of a £45m total over two years. | NW

The £45m figure is gross income not profit but it shows the scale of operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority received 234,137 individual Clean Air Zone payments in its first two years and issued more than 160,000 penalties for non-payment.

It has 41 car parks, according to a Freedom of Information response in 2021, with about 600 bays, about 1,286 on street parking bays and 345 pay and display machines according to the authority’s 22-23 Annual Parking Report.

It also has 15 bus gates/lanes which issued a total of 189,830 fines over two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus gate on Arundel Gate has caught thousands of drivers who were fined £70. | National World

The CAZ figures are from a Freedom of Information request to Sheffield City Council. Parking and bus gate information is on the Data Mill North website set up by Leeds City Council using freely available ‘open data’ from multiple sources.

Sheffield City Council also spends millions on providing these services including through staff, equipment, supplies, premises and grants for drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles.

Parking profits of about £7m-a-year must be used to pay for the ‘provision and maintenance of off-street parking, contribute to the cost of off-street parking, pay for public passenger transport services and highway or road improvement projects’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority says there are costs from delivering, maintaining, enforcing, processing, administering, and decommissioning the CAZ when the time comes.

Some £1m from CAZ income has been spent improving air quality around schools, including School Streets and 22 new ‘20mph zones’.

Coun Ben Miskell, said the drop in air pollution in the Clean Air Zone's first year was a “fantastic achievement for Sheffield.” | Coun Ben Miskell, said the drop in air pollution in the Clean Air Zone's first year was a “fantastic achievement for Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £1m has been spent on the expansion of the Modeshift Stars initiatives for an additional 12 months up to March 2026.

It aims to encourage a change in travel behaviour by promoting active lifestyles to young people and their families through activity and classroom sessions.

Investment has also gone into cycle and scooter storage at schools, on-street cycle storage, the junior road safety officer initiative and additional Bikeability events across the north of the city during school holidays, the authority says.