Sheffield retro: 26 of the best photos chronicling daily life in Sheffield during the mid-1980s

Do you remember Redgates toy shop, Bendibuses and Romeo’s & Juliet’s nightclub?

Published 9th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

These fascinating photos show how Sheffield has changed since the mid-1980s, for better and for worse.

They capture daily life around the city between 1984 and 1986, including lost pubs and shops, such as Redgates toy store; the Bendibuses which once traversed Sheffield’s streets; and the old Romeo’s & Juliet’s nightclub.

Princess Diana is seen visiting the old Jessop Hospital, firefighters are pictured watching over the smouldering remains of an unexploded bomb, and local extras are captured taking part in the filming of Threads, which would haunt viewers nightmares for years to come.

Other nostalgic scenes show shoppers at Sheffield’s old Sheaf and Castle markets, families splashing around in the lost lido at Millhouses Park, and musicians playing in the bandstand on The Moor.

What do you remember best about 1980s life in Sheffield?

Christmas shoppers at Castle Fish Market in November 1986

1. Castle Fish Market

Christmas shoppers at Castle Fish Market in November 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Redgates toy shop, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986

2. Redgates

Redgates toy shop, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A Bendibus travelling through Sheffield in 1986

3. Bendibus

A Bendibus travelling through Sheffield in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on London Road, Sheffield, in 1986

4. London Road

Shops on London Road, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

