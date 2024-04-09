These fascinating photos show how Sheffield has changed since the mid-1980s, for better and for worse.

They capture daily life around the city between 1984 and 1986, including lost pubs and shops, such as Redgates toy store; the Bendibuses which once traversed Sheffield’s streets; and the old Romeo’s & Juliet’s nightclub.

Princess Diana is seen visiting the old Jessop Hospital, firefighters are pictured watching over the smouldering remains of an unexploded bomb, and local extras are captured taking part in the filming of Threads, which would haunt viewers nightmares for years to come.

Other nostalgic scenes show shoppers at Sheffield’s old Sheaf and Castle markets, families splashing around in the lost lido at Millhouses Park, and musicians playing in the bandstand on The Moor.

What do you remember best about 1980s life in Sheffield?

1 . Castle Fish Market Christmas shoppers at Castle Fish Market in November 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Redgates Redgates toy shop, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Bendibus A Bendibus travelling through Sheffield in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales