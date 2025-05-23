The Star walked through the streets of Eastwood, Rotherham, and was stopped multiple times by residents desperate to be heard.

Mattresses, nappies, black bin bags and food scraps were piled up in alleyways and front gardens.

Rats scurried under gates. One, already flattened into the road, was pointed out by a local landlord who said he’d seen them the size of cats.

Despite council clean-up trucks being out six days a week, by 12pm when we arrived for a walk around, they were already full for the second time that morning.

At the heart of the community is Andrew Willshaw. He’s lived in Eastwood since he was a boy and doesn’t want to leave - but said the mounting rubbish is making him feel trapped.

Andrew Willshaw is admin of the 'How Clean Is Eastwood' Facebook group. | Dean Atkins

“I come home from my night shift at 5am and the streets are full of rubbish again, even if they were cleaned the evening before, it’s absolutely outrageous,” he said.

He showed The Star several photos and videos capturing individuals brazenly dumping rubbish - fully aware they were being recorded on camera.

“I’ve contacted the council multiple times, but these people know nothing will be done - that’s why they keep doing it,” he said.

Andrew regularly receives messages from neighbours reporting issues.

“People round here email and message me all the time. One resident said rats had chewed through their new BMW car wiring – it’s a brand-new car, but it’s not covered under warranty because it’s not classed as a mechanical fault,” he said.

The impact is felt in every corner of the area.

He showed The Star a passageway behind some terraced houses, completely blocked by bin bags, old furniture and mattresses. Flies also hover around, making it impossible to stay too long taking in the scene.

“If there was a fire, no one would be able to get out. It’s a shared area - environmental health needs to step in because it’s a death trap,” said Andrew.

The terraced walkway is blocked entirely by dumped rubbish. | Dean Atkins

Some back gardens, he says, are full of used needles, while street corners are littered with chewed-up sunflower seeds.

“Stuff is just lobbed over the wall, junk everywhere. It’s getting worse - as a resident, it’s depressing.”

The Star watched as a council clean-up truck made its way through Eastwood during its usual morning route.

By 12pm, it was already on its second trip of the day, overflowing with waste.

Workers confirmed that this is what the area looks like every morning - if not worse.

Rotherham council workers were only at the beginning of their second round of clearing rubbish in Eastwood. | Dean Atkins

On a separate occasion, Andrew described how a team was sent out to clean just ahead of a councillor’s scheduled walk-through.

“It’s all brushed under the carpet,” he said.

“I’ve got the before and after photos. As soon as someone official comes by, they make it spotless - but the very next day, the bags are back out, the rubbish is building up again.”

We also spoke to a local landlord, who didn’t want to be named.

They said: “My tenants are desperate for change, they’re living in awful conditions. At night, loads of rats come out, the biggest ones are literally the size of cats,” the landlord said.

“The council needs to do something drastic, because this isn’t okay.”

One woman we spoke to while walking through the neighbourhood had a suggestion for long-term change.

“Why not turn the dumping grounds into a park or a kid’s play area?” she said.

“If you made something positive from these spaces, maybe people would stop abusing them. The money spent on constant clean-ups could go towards something that really lasts.”

A Facebook group called How Clean Is Eastwood is now trying to document the problem. Members share daily photos and updates of fly-tipping in the area.

But residents are frustrated that, while the council seems aware of the issue, meaningful solutions feel further away than ever.

Items are strewn across the roads. | Dean Atkins

Andrew said a long-term solution is needed to stop rubbish piling up in the first place.

“I submitted a Freedom of Information request to find out how much is spent each month on clearing this up, but I’ve had no response,” Andrew said.

“With the amount of money going into waste removal, I can’t help but wonder if it could be better spent on something that creates real, lasting change.”

Rotherham Council said it works hard to keep streets clean and tackle waste across the borough.

Sam Barstow, the council’s Assistant Director for Community Safety and Street Scene, said: “We regularly carry out cleaning operations across our communities to make sure areas remain clean and vibrant for all residents. Our team works tirelessly to tackle waste head-on with a comprehensive range of services.”

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the council issued 143 fly-tipping warning letters and took enforcement action in 11 cases in Rotherham East. The council also gave out 301 Community Protection Warnings, leading to 52 formal notices for waste left in gardens.

Dean Atkins

Mr Barstow added: “Fly-tipping is not only ugly, but also harmful to people, animals, plants and the environment.

“Alongside enforcement, we use CCTV, conduct regular clean-ups, and engage residents to promote responsible waste disposal. Where evidence allows, we will prosecute those who illegally dump waste.”

But Andrew said the law makes it hard to prosecute fly-tippers. He was recently sent a video showing a man dumping a large amount of rubbish, with his face clearly visible.

Any clear public space is filled with discarded rubbish in what Andrew calls 'designated drop off points'. | Dean Atkins

However, because the video came from someone else who didn’t want to get involved, the council couldn’t take legal action.

Rotherham Council is asking anyone who sees fly-tipping to report it on their website: http://rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1 .

Andrew said in time he hopes real action will be taken to make Eastwood a better place to live.

“At this point it’s out of control, and something needs to change,” he said.

