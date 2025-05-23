Businesses on 17 Sheffield streets most at risk of shoplifting, crime figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 07:00 BST

The scourge of shoplifting continues to affect businesses located across Sheffield, and new figures have revealed these are the 17 city streets hit hardest.

New crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 17 worst streets in the city for shoplifting offences in March 2025.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to.

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

Sheffield's worst streets for shoplifting have been revealed

Sheffield's worst streets for shoplifting have been revealed

The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road, with 38

On or near Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road: 38 reports of shoplifting offences

The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road, with 38

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Violet Bank Road, Nether Edge, with 32

On or near Violet Bank Road, Nether Edge: 32 reports of shoplifting offences

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Violet Bank Road, Nether Edge, with 32

The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 31

On or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees: 31 reports of shoplifting offences

The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 31

