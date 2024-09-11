Snake Pass: Severn Trent closing road for four days to install river equipment
Severn Trent says it is installing equipment on the River Ashop to monitor and control flows into Ladybower Reservoir.
It has hired Northern Powergrid to lay a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.
A Temporary Road Closure Notice from Derbyshire County Council states the work will take place between Monday, September 16 and Friday September 20.
Jon Edgell, project manager at Severn Trent, apologised.
He said: “We are installing new equipment at River Ashop to better monitor and control flows between the river and supply into our reservoirs.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.
“This work requires a new power supply which is being provided by Northern Powergrid and to install it safely this will need a brief road closure of the Snake Pass.
“We understand that roadworks can be disruptive and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is completed.”
The Snake Pass currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne weight limit due to landslips.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.