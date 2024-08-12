A57 Snake Pass: Two men killed in motorcycle crash between Sheffield and Manchester
Derbyshire Police report the collision occured on the stretch of the road through Holden Clough at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
Two red Ducati motorbikes were involved in the crash and both riders - a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s - suffered serious injuries and were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The families of both men have been informed.
Officers investigating the collision are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage of the riders in the moments leading up to the crash, to come forward.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted via its website, Facebook, X (Twitter) or by calling 101. Quote reference number 24000477836 if you get in touch.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
