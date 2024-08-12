Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have died after a motorcycle crash on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police report the collision occured on the stretch of the road through Holden Clough at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two red Ducati motorbikes were involved in the crash and both riders - a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s - suffered serious injuries and were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men have died in a crash on Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester. | Adobe

The families of both men have been informed.

Officers investigating the collision are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage of the riders in the moments leading up to the crash, to come forward.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted via its website, Facebook, X (Twitter) or by calling 101. Quote reference number 24000477836 if you get in touch.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.