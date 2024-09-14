A major road into Sheffield will be closed for two weeks for repairs that will remove one of three sets of temporary traffic lights.

The A57 Snake Pass will shut from 14-25 October for resurfacing near landslips, wall repairs and drainage improvements, according to Derbyshire County Council.

It comes as the route across the Peak District is set to close for four days from Monday September 16 so Northern Powergrid can install an electrical connection for Severn Trent Water.

The Pass - between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop - is notorious for closures and restrictions due to bad weather and landslips. It also has sharp bends near the summit which have seen many accidents.

It currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed restriction and a 7.5 tonne weight limit.

Derbyshire County Council says the work in October will remove one of the sets of lights, at Gillot Hey. A 20mph restriction, at Woodhouse Cottage, will also be lifted.

But lights will remain at Alport Landlsip and at the Doctor’s Gate retaining wall failure, near the summit. The weight limit will also stay in place.

Coun Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways asset and transport, apologised.

She said: “We need to close the Snake Pass to carry out the work which will mean that we hopefully remove the traffic lights at Gillot Hey, and also remove the speed restriction at Woodhouse Cottage.

“We don’t make the decision to close the pass lightly, so make sure that we carry out a wide range of maintenance jobs on the road all at the same time. Access will be maintained for those who live there, and we’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this work will cause.”

The closure would also allow DCC to do landslip investigations at the Doctor’s Gate wall failure, she added. The council said it has no plans for further work on Snake Pass this year.