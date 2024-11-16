Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wobbly, slow, vulnerable cyclists seem to bring out the bully in a small number of drivers.

They - in their powerful machines - think bicycles have less right to be on the roads and should get out of the way. And if they don’t, then they’ll just push past.

What are motorists risking in such an encounter? Virtually nothing. The risk for cyclists, though, is being squashed to death. On average, 100 die on UK roads every year.

South Yorkshire Police thought this bus on Clarkehouse Road passed a cyclist too closely. | NW

But they do have one defence all drivers need to know about: video. A clip could be winging it to the police within seconds of an incident.

It is just so easy.

For an experiment I uploaded footage of a blue bus overtaking me on Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield. The moment is towards the end of an eye-opening video I shot one morning, which you can see above.

It felt very close. The wheels are over the white line and actually in the bike lane, a few inches from my shoulder. I imagined being knocked off and going under it…

So I sent 14 seconds to the Nextbase portal and answered a few simple questions about registration number, location, time and date.

Scenes from Clarkehouse Road bike lane one morning. | NW

And within three working days the police messaged stating the driver had been offered an educational diversion course at their own expense. They also had the option of accepting three penalty points and a £100 fine, or for their case to be dealt with at magistrates’ court.

The Star understands courses cost £100 and last half a day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the footage was reviewed by an experienced police traffic officer who determined that the driver committed an offence of careless, and inconsiderate, driving.

The Highway Code says 5ft is the minimum distance for overtaking bikes. It also says: ‘Give cyclists at least as much room as you would a car when overtaking’.

You may want to take out your hatred of cyclists with a ‘punishment pass’. You may simply be in a hurry and decide to take a momentary risk with someone’s life.

But no one wants to pay out money unnecessarily in fines and higher insurance costs. Or risk losing their licence and being unable to drive.

It’s something to consider the next time you see a wobbly, slow pushbike ridden by a person - who may be recording video.