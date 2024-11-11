Steps taken towards safer walking routes in Sheffield suburb Burngreave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are being put forward to make Burngreave in Sheffield a safer place for people to walk in.

The proposals aim to improve footways and accessibility and will also benefit wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

The work will include installing continuous footways and ramped kerbs known as Dutch kerbs at junctions. Road traffic will be restricted at some junctions.

Road humps will be replaced with bus-friendly flat-top road humps. There are plans for changes to tactile paving surfaces and improvements to existing crossings.

Plans are going forward to improve walking routes in Burngreave, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

The scheme will also include landscaping, planting, sustainable drainage systems and seating where possible.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will next Monday (November 18) be asked to approve the use of £107,500 funding from its Corporate Investment Fund to allow feasibility and preliminary design works to go ahead.

The whole cost of the scheme, including the £107,500, is expected to be covered by a government Active Travel Fund grant totalling £1.75m. This is still in the pipeline.

If the grant does not come through, the cost would be recouped from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s City Region Sustainable Transport Fund.

A report to the committee says the scheme will largely focus on walking with some minor improvements for cycling and public transport.

It adds: “The overall aim is to increase rates of walking and active travel for shorter local journeys. Modal shift away from car travel will help to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants.” The scheme is expected to be completed by 2026.