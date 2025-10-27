Plans to make major changes to a busy Sheffield roundabout have sparked a row over congestion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council is proposing to narrow Brocco Bank and Junction Road to one lane where they join Hunter’s Bar roundabout.

The restrictions are aimed at improving safety for cyclists at an accident blackspot and are part of a scheme to make the A625 Ecclesall Road safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction Road is set to be narrowed to one lane where it meets Hunter's Bar roundabout. | google

It also fits with the authority’s aim of improving air quality, ‘reducing the intimidatory impact of traffic’ and encouraging walking and cycling.

Responding on Facebook, Robert Cook said he thought it was “logical”.

He added: “Loads of cyclists use Ecclesall Road and Hunter’s Bar, the bits that are two lanes (on Brocco Bank and Junction Road) are tiny and don’t ease the traffic queue, but they make it more dangerous on a bike as it obstructs the view of left turners.

Brocco Bank is set to be narrowed to one lane where it meets Hunter's Bar roundabout. | google

“Also probably makes it less likely that car drivers will jump the red lights on the Junction Road crossing which I see all the time!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Vintin thought the main reason most people don’t cycle was safety.

He added: “This is as much for the future as it is for now.”

But some people despaired at moves to encourage cycling.

Vincent Slater said: “Why doesn't Sheffield just ban cars altogether?”

Martin Staley added: “Just ban motor vehicles and have done with it. These people need to take a look at what they are doing to Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon C Gregory was convinced it would make congestion worse.

“So a road which is already backed up with two lanes is going to be reduced to one lane, causing even more jams and worse air quality?”

Several people wanted cyclists to pay ‘road tax’ - which doesn’t exist, according to Which?

Car tax paid on vehicles goes into a general pot used by government for many things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Lemm said: “If cyclists want the road make them pay road tax and insurance! Instead of giving vehicles less and less room to manoeuvre!”

Sarah Gibson: “Wow. Something that doesn’t pay road tax over vehicles that pay to use the roads. That road is a nightmare with it being two lanes, never mind one.”