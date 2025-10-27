Two lanes of traffic feeding into a busy Sheffield roundabout are set to be removed to improve safety for cyclists.

The approaches to Hunter’s Bar roundabout from Brocco Bank and Junction Road are set to be narrowed to one lane each.

The restrictions would slow traffic on both roads, which already have long queues at rush hour. But they should improve safety for cyclists on the busy 2-3 lane roundabout.

The council says there have been 17 reported injury collisions - six serious - and 20 casualties between August 2017 and August 2022. Eight involved cyclsists and one was a motorcyclist.

Brocco Bank is set to be narrowed to one lane at its junction with Hunters' Bar roundabout. | google

The proposals are in a scheme to reduce accidents on the A625 Ecclesall Road

It also includes:

A 20mph speed limit, backed by cameras, between Pear Street (Champs bar) and Hunter’s Bar roundabout

New lights and a pedestrian crossing on Ecclesall Road near Botanical Road

New lights and a pedestrian crossing on Ecclesall Road at the junction with Psalter Lane at Banner Cross.

A ban on turning left from Ecclesall Road on to Psalter Lane at Banner Cross.

Junction Road is set to be narrowed to one lane at its junction with Hunters' Bar roundabout. | google

In an update sent this week, the council says plans for a new crossing on Ecclesall Road near Cortworth Road and Hoober Road have been ditched.

Plans to close Millhouses Lane to traffic have also been dropped ‘from this phase of the scheme’.

Sheffield City Council says the proposed scheme seeks to reduce vehicle speeds, improve pedestrian safety, and enhance junction layouts to reduce the number and severity of collisions.

The A625 Safer Roads scheme aims to cut accidents, improve air quality and encourage walking and cycling. | SCC

The measures are also aligned with the authority’s wider objectives of improving air quality, ‘reducing the intimidatory impact of traffic’ and encouraging walking and cycling as healthier and more sustainable modes of travel.

In October last year the council announced £1.425m to improve safety on a 3.5 mile stretch between Champs bar near Waitrose and Whirlowdale Road.

It said the A625 had been identified by the Road Safety Foundation as one of the 27 worst urban roads in the country for collisions.

The scheme was first announced in 2023. A public consultation ended on November 7 2024. An October 2025 was issued this week.

The council is advertising the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) and Speed Limit Orders (SLOs) needed. See them here. Public consultation on the orders ends on November 20.