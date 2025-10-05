Contractors are working to improve streets for walking and wheeling as part of a £21m project.
The lower section of Pinstone Street will be shut until June 2026 to create a ‘cycle street’. Work started there in August and quickly uncovered old tram tracks.
New paving is also being laid on Pinstone Street outside the Town Hall. And Surrey Street is being pedestrianised.
The work is part of Sheffield City Council’s £21m Connecting Sheffield project to improve public spaces and walking and cycling routes on Charles, Pinstone and Surrey streets and Arundel Gate.
A section of Pinstone Street from the Town Hall to the Peace Gardens was closed to traffic in 2020.