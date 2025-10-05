Sheffield cycling: Three bike lanes taking shape in city centre in £21m project

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 11:48 BST

New bike lanes are taking shape in three parts of Sheffield city centre at once, new photos show.

Contractors are working to improve streets for walking and wheeling as part of a £21m project.

The lower section of Pinstone Street will be shut until June 2026 to create a ‘cycle street’. Work started there in August and quickly uncovered old tram tracks.

New paving is also being laid on Pinstone Street outside the Town Hall. And Surrey Street is being pedestrianised.

The work is part of Sheffield City Council’s £21m Connecting Sheffield project to improve public spaces and walking and cycling routes on Charles, Pinstone and Surrey streets and Arundel Gate.

A section of Pinstone Street from the Town Hall to the Peace Gardens was closed to traffic in 2020.

The view down Pinstone Street to The Moor. Tram tracks were discovered when work started in late August. Access to shops is being maintained.

The view down Pinstone Street to The Moor. Tram tracks were discovered when work started in late August. Access to shops is being maintained.

Multiple signs explain the rules on the lower section of Pinstone Street. It is closed until next year while a bike lane is installed with ‘extra greening and new trees to create a more pleasant, less traffic dominant area’.

Multiple signs explain the rules on the lower section of Pinstone Street. It is closed until next year while a bike lane is installed with 'extra greening and new trees to create a more pleasant, less traffic dominant area'.

New paving on Pinstone Street. The road closed as a through-route for buses in 2020. A lane running northbound to the Salvation Army Citadel is set to reopen next year.

New paving on Pinstone Street. The road closed as a through-route for buses in 2020. A lane running northbound to the Salvation Army Citadel is set to reopen next year.

Historic Pinstone Street is set to reopen next year with pedestrians, bikes and cars all having their own space.

Historic Pinstone Street is set to reopen next year with pedestrians, bikes and cars all having their own space.

