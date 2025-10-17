Sheffield cycling: New bike lane planned to 'cope with influx' of visitors to £20m Sheffield park

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2025, 09:57 BST
A taxi rank is set to be moved to make way for a new bike lane in Sheffield city centre.

The rank on Castle Street would move to outside Heron Foods on Haymarket so a two-way cycle route could be installed, under Sheffield City Council’s plans.

The new two-way bike lane would run along Castle Street, cross Haymarket and continue down Exchange Street.

How new Castle Street bike lane could look.placeholder image
How new Castle Street bike lane could look. | SCC

It comes as bike lanes are under construction in three other parts of Sheffield city centre at once, as part of a £21m project.

The proposed Castlegate bike lane is among several transport proposals in the area the authority suggests are needed to cope with an influx of people to a new park being built on the site of Sheffield Castle.

They include three new pedestrian crossings around the junction of Castle Street, Waingate and Haymarket and new bus shelters.

A bus stop on Castle Street is set to be moved to Haymarket as part of the plans, which the council is seeking feedback on here.

Costing about £20m after budget increases, the park is due to open in late 2026, or early 2027. It will showcase archaeological remains and ‘daylight’ the long-culverted River Sheaf.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said transport infrastructure had to change to cope with the influx of people to the area when the park opened and after buses are taken into public control in 2027.

He added: “Moving the bus stop to Haymarket, upgrading the existing stops and the three new pedestrian crossings will help solve problems that we have been asked to look at for a while now.

Work on the new Castle park and 'daylighting' the River Sheaf in July.placeholder image
Work on the new Castle park and 'daylighting' the River Sheaf in July. | nw

“There is no point having such a wonderful new park if people feel they can’t safely get to it. Once all this work is complete, they will be able not only to get to it, but also to enjoy it all year round. The addition of the dedicated cycle routes is a crucial step to connecting up Sheffield and giving people a genuine choice in how they get into and around the city centre and will help cut congestion on the roads around the city.”

South Yorkshire’s Active Lives Commissioner, Ed Clancy OBE, said: “It’s great to see Sheffield investing in new cycle routes, crossings and pavements as part of this important project - giving people more freedom and choice about how to get around.

“Whether it’s walking, wheeling, cycling or connecting to bus, tram or train, the upgrades around Castlegate will create safer streets, more routes to opportunities and healthier, happier journeys in the area.”

