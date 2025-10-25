Sheffield cycling video: What it's like riding the new bike lane on pedestrianised Fargate

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:51 BST
Shoppers voiced safety concerns after a new bike lane was introduced on a pedestrianised city centre street - but what is it like to ride?

A dedicated cycle lane was installed on Fargate as part of a revamp which ended in spring. A sign states it is now a ‘pedestrian and cycle zone’.

Fargate has a new dedicated cycle lane which is shared with shoppers.placeholder image
Fargate has a new dedicated cycle lane which is shared with shoppers. | nw

The change was made despite people raising the alarm about a rise in the number of e-bikes zooming silently through the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

I wanted to know whether cyclists and walkers could safely share the same space.

This is what happened I rode down Fargate.

Related topics:FargateSheffieldCyclistsPeopleE-bikes
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice