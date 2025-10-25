Shoppers voiced safety concerns after a new bike lane was introduced on a pedestrianised city centre street - but what is it like to ride?

A dedicated cycle lane was installed on Fargate as part of a revamp which ended in spring. A sign states it is now a ‘pedestrian and cycle zone’.

Fargate has a new dedicated cycle lane which is shared with shoppers. | nw

The change was made despite people raising the alarm about a rise in the number of e-bikes zooming silently through the city centre.

I wanted to know whether cyclists and walkers could safely share the same space.

This is what happened I rode down Fargate.