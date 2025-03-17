The government has issued a statement amid calls to use spare land to combat traffic chaos at Sheffield railway station.

The site, which is owned by Homes England, was earmarked for Channel 4 headquarters and latterly HS2 but has been unused for 18 years.

Sheffield transport guru Peter Kennan said public sector partners were developing plans that “seemingly take no account of changes.”

Sheffield transport guru Peter Kennan called for spare land at Sheffield station to be used to ease congestion. | Google / Peter Kennan

They include a huge increase in passenger numbers, up from 3.5m in 1998 to 9.4m in 2024, he says, putting more pressure on space.

Homes England and Sheffield City Council say the land is part of Sheffield Station Campus which includes a proposal for 900 flats, employment use, a bridge and other transport improvements. Work is “ongoing” to develop a business case.

But Mr Kennan said it was time to adapt.

He added: “We have a combination of central and local government agencies working on plans for a residential development. It is all so dogmatic and fails to grasp what is now right for the overall Sheffield and South Yorkshire economy.

“Someone must get a grip on this high up in government and make the common sense decision that this land should be released for railway use.

“I hate being a cracked record but someone's needle is stuck in a very deep groove and needs a really big nudge.”

Station operator East Midlands Railways plans to close the public pick-up point and make it private hire only, make the short-stay car park for blue badge holders and contractors only and turn a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street into a 30-minute drop-off zone.

EMR says taxi numbers would have to fall by 30 per cent to 177 permits due to there being less room. It also says the Q-Park multi-storey car park could offer customers 15 minutes free. The site currently charges £2 for half-an-hour.

Now, the Department of Transport has responded to calls to use Homes England land.

A spokesperson said it had asked EMR to address congestion at the station.

They added: “While this issue is primarily for EMR and the local authority, we have also provided £166,000 for EMR to develop a longer-term plan for their stations, and £65,000 for Sheffield Station’s cycle hub to encourage alternative travel and reduce congestion.”

Further funding had been allocated for East Midlands Railway to develop a long-term station master plan and carry out a sustainable stations capacity survey across its full network.

Pressure is building on railway bosses to sort traffic chaos at Sheffield station. | nw

The DfT is also encouraging EMR and Sheffield Taxi Trade Association to continue discussing proposed changes to a taxi management plan, they added.

But Mr Kennan said taxi drivers were right to protest over increased charges and a reduction in the number of permits.

He said: “EMR is trying to deal with the lack of space by simply eliminating some black cabs but private hire is unaffected. Surely this is not the right answer?

“Meanwhile land sits idle which could be used to ease the congestion in and around the station.”

Previously, Mike O’Callaghan, head of stations at East Midlands Railway, said the 30 per cent cut in taxi permits was due to the removal of a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street.

He added: “We recognise that this change may create difficulties for drivers, and we are committed to reviewing the number of permits available once the planned improvements are complete.

“Regarding private hire vehicles, we know that fairness is important.

“Private hire drivers are encouraged to move away from the taxi rank after dropping off passengers, and we are actively working with Sheffield City Council, Uber and Veezu to relocate private hire pick-ups to Cross Turner Street, ensuring a more structured and fair approach for all drivers.”