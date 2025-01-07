Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is facing transport disruption for a second day, with weather still affecting some bus, road and rail routes.

A handful of bus routes still remain disrupted, largely as a result of flooding following weekend snow and rain, while some roads are also affected.

And some pedestrians have complained over icy surfaces around the top of The Moor and near the new Pounds Park playground in the Heart of the City project area.

The disruption today includes:

Buses

First Services:

If a service is not listed then it is running normal route (but may be subject to delay)

Service 18 Hillsborough and city centre, diverted, Chesterfield Road to Scarsdale, both directions

Service 47 diverted. Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire and Hartley Brook towards Shiregreen due to flooding. Towards Herdings, using Blackstock road and Constable road due to Flooding

Service 48 diverted. Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire and Hartley Brook.

Service 51 Charnock service terminates at Gleadless Town End.

Service 52a diverted, not serving Heavygate bus stop both directions.

Service 56 Manor Park / Wybourn diverted. Suspended on Manor oaks road because of ice.

Service 73 and 95 unable to serve Treeton due to flooding on Treeton Lane

Service 75 and 75a: diverted. Not serving Nottingham Street/ Rock Street – Ice – via Spital Hill - Not serving Bellhouse

Service 82 diverted, missing Greystones Road and Bents Green Loop – Via Ecclesall Road South

97 and 98 diverted, missing Longley Hall Road

Service X3 is missing Maple Grove and Micklebring Grove due to poor conditions, normal otherwise.

Stagecoach:

Service 72: Due to black ice in High Green,, terminating at Tankersley.

Service 137 not serving Richmond Park Rd due to black ice, diverting via Meadowhall Rd & Blackburn Rd, still be serving Blackburn Estate. Fife St Bridge still closed, so will divert via Blackburn Rd & Meadowhall Rd.

Roads

The B6388 Gleadless Road is affected by flooding according to AA Roadwatch. They stated: “Impassable due to flooding on B6388 Gleadless Road both ways between Farmstead Close and Blackstock Road.”

Derbyshire Council says the Snake Pass remains closed

National Highways says the A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due snow. Road users are advised to use the M60, M62 and M1 as an alternative route.

Trams

Blue, Yellow and Purple services now have a full service running. Tram Train services remain suspended.

Northern Rail says due to severe weather between New Mills Central and Sheffield the line is blocked, and the trains between the two cancelled.