There’s been a lot of disruption on Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s roads today as a result of the snow.

Earlier this morning, all trams in Sheffield were suspended, all First Bus South Yorkshire buses were cancelled and all Stagecoach Yorkshire buses were put on hold.

There have been updates as the day as gone on though - here are the services operating as of time of writing (January 5).

Supertram

Update as of 11am - Yellow route has resumed running between Meadowhall-Cathedral and trying to run to Middlewood. Blue not running. A car has reportedly been abandoned on City road which has halted efforts to get services back up and running. Purple remains suspended. Tram Train operating as normal.

Stagecoach Yorkshire

After an attempt to get some services running, but they reportedly only got stuck. All services remain suspended.

First south Yorkshire