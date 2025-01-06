Sheffield snow LIVE: Schools closed, flood alerts and roads struggling as heavy snow turns to slush overnight
The Star will be bringing you all the latest updates from traffic and travel in South Yorkshire, as well as your pictures as kids get one more day at home for the holidays.
Key Events
- Sheffield has woken up to find yesterday's blanketing white snow has turned to slush across the city today
- Schools that were expecting their first day back after the holidays are messaging parents to say they have had to remain closed today instead
- Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place in a village in Rotherham, and large parts of North East Doncaster have been issued flood alerts
- Meanwhlie, public transport has been affected again and roads are struggling
Flood alerts issued for Sheffield by Environment Agency after snow and heavy rain
Parts of Sheffield have now been issued flood alerts by the Environment Agency.
The Environment Agency has issued the alert for what it describes as the River Don Middle Catchment - an area which runs along the river from Sheffield city centre out into Rotherham.
It comes as snow begins to melt following Sunday’s snowfall, followed by heavy rain overnight, and includes Kelham Island, parts of the city centre, the Don Valley and Meadowhall.
Statement from Meadowhall
Meadowhall Shopping Centre has announced it is open today but some individual retailers may be affected due to staff have trouble getting in.
It has also closed all of its upper-level car parks.
A post on the shopping centre’s official Facebook page reads: “ Meadowhall is open today, however there may be some changes to retailers’ opening times due to the weather so please check directly with individual stores before travelling.
“All of our lower level car parks remain open for visitors and staff travelling by car, however, we have closed our upper-level car parks as a precautionary measure.”
More schools closing
More schools are announcing they are closed today:
Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)
King Edward VII School
Westways Primary
Westfield School
Lowedges Primary School
Hinde House Secondary School
Meadowhead School
King Ecgbert School
Talbot Special School
St Thomas of Canterbury Primary
Carterknowle Junior School
Stannington Infants
Forge Valley School
Lower Meadow Primary Academy
Grenoside School
Mundella Primary School
Beach Hill Nursery School
Silverdale School
Springfield Primary School
UTC Olympic Legacy Park
Chaucer School
Notre Dame
Buses, trams and roads disrupted by snow and ice today after weekend snow
Sheffield is facing major disruption on its transport network today, with bus and tram services facing major disruption by the snow.
All bus services operated in the city by both the major bus companies have been suspended as South Yorkshire wakes up to roads affected by snow and ice, as well as some flooding.
Supertram update - Yellow, Blue and Purple running but off schedule
All First Bus services suspended in Sheffield
Updates over Stagecoach buses
Lydgate School remains open
Here’s why it’s important to check with your local school and not assume they are all closed today.
Lydgate Junior School has confirmed it will be open today from 10am as they say they have “local staff” able to get in.
Schools closing in Sheffield, Rotherham and South Yorkshire
Schools that were expecting pupils back today for their first day after the Christmas holidays are instead announcing they are closed today due to poor weather.
Schools that have reportedly announced closures today include:
All Saints’ Catholic High School
Walkley Primary School
St John Fisher, Hackenthorpe
Tapton School
High Storrs School
Intake School
Yewlands Academy
Concord Academy
Wincobank Junior School
Aston Academy
Handsworth Grange Sports
Outwood Academy City
Ballifield
Stradbroke Primary
Wickersley School & Sports College
Rawmarsh Community School
Wingfield Academy
Winterhill School
Swinton Academy
Wath Academy
Clifton Community School
Maltby Academy
Brinsworth Academy
Good morning again Sheffield
Good morning Sheffield and welcome to a wet Monday in Sheffield where yesterday’s snow has turned to slush in the night.
The Star has heard a number of schools that were meant to open for the first time after the holidays have already announced they are staying closed today.
Meanwhile, the village of Whiston has been issued a flood warning, roads are struggling and public transport has been widely affected.
We’ll be bringing you all the updates as we get them.
Update on Supertram: All services but Purple route operating again
First South Yorkshire services back on the road but diverted
Many First south Yorkshire bus services are back up and running, but have largely been diverted. Here the list of services and how they have been affected:
8
- Diverted: Main Roads
- From: Ecclesfield
8a
- Diverted: Main Roads
- From: Ecclesfield
18
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: City Centre
- From: Hillsborough
18a
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: City Centre
- From: Hillsborough
20
- Diverted: Normal Route
- To: Hemsworth
- Main Roads to Meadowhead
- From: Ecclesfield
24
- Diverted: Manor Park Centre
- To: Lowedges
- Main Roads
- From: Woodhouse
25
- Normal
- To: City Centre
- From: Woodhouse
47
- Diverted: Firth Park
- To: Herdings Olive Grove
- From: Shiregreen
48
- Diverted: Firth Park
- To: Herdings Olive Grove
- From: Shiregreen
51
- Diverted: Olive Grove
- To: Lodge Moor Crosspool
- From: Charnock
52a
- Diverted: Fence Roundabout
- To: Loxley (Terminate Broomhill)
- From: Woodhouse
56
- Diverted: Suspended
- To: Netheredge
- Main Roads
- From: Manor Park
73
- Diverted: Main Roads Missing Bolehill @ Treeton
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads Missing Bolehill @ Treeton
- From: City Centre
75
- Diverted: Meadowhead
- To: High Green Chapeltown
- From: Jordanthorpe
75a
- Diverted: Meadowhead
- To: Fox Hill Chapeltown
- From: Jordanthorpe
76
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Lowedges
- From: Meadowhall
76a
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Lowedges
- From: Meadowhall
76e
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Lowedges
- From: Meadowhall
80
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Killamarsh
- From: Chesterfield
81
- Diverted: Huntersbar
- To: Stannington Malin Bridge
- From: Dore/Millhouses
82
- Diverted: Huntersbar
- To: Hall Park Head Malinbridge
- From: Dore/Millhouses
83
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: City Centre
- From: Chapeltown
86
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: City Centre
- From: Chapeltown
95
- Diverted: Hillsborough
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Walkley
95a
- Diverted: Hillsborough
- To: Crystal Peaks
- Main Roads
- From: Walkley
95b
- Diverted: Hillsborough
- To: Crystal Peaks
- Main Roads
- From: Walkley
95s
- Diverted: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Walkley
97
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Nthp / Hillsborough
- From: Totley
98
- Diverted: Main Roads then 97 Terminus
- To: Nthp / Hillsborough
- From: Totley Brook
115
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: East Herringthorpe
116
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Ravenfield
120
- Diverted: Crystal Peaks via Birley Moor Road
- To: Fulwood (Terminate Ranmoor)
- From: Peaks / Halfway
120k
- Diverted: Normal Route
- To: Fulwood (Terminate Ranmoor)
- From: Killamarsh
139
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Rotherham
140
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Rotherham
141
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Rotherham
142
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: Rotherham
- Main Roads
- From: Rotherham
207
- Diverted: Main Roads
- To: City Centre
- Main Roads
- From: Rotherham
216
- Diverted:
- From: Dinnington
272
- Diverted: Terminate Fox House
- To: City Centre
- From: Castleton
J33
- Not Scheduled
- To: Rotherham
- From: City Centre
MAN4
- Normal
- To: City Centre
- From: Barlborough
X1
- Normal
- To: City Centre
- From: Maltby
X2
- Normal
- To: City Centre
- From: Maltby / Doncaster
X3
- Normal
- To: City Centre
- From: Doncaster
X5
- Normal
- To: Dinnington / Maltby
- From: City Centre
Sledding with plastic bags in Crookes Valley Park
The Star's own David Kessen shared these videos of sledding in the snow with trays and plastic bags in Sheffield's Crookes Valley Park.
Which public transport options are operating in Sheffield this afternoon?
There’s been a lot of disruption on Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s roads today as a result of the snow.
Earlier this morning, all trams in Sheffield were suspended, all First Bus South Yorkshire buses were cancelled and all Stagecoach Yorkshire buses were put on hold.
There have been updates as the day as gone on though - here are the services operating as of time of writing (January 5).
Supertram
Update as of 11am - Yellow route has resumed running between Meadowhall-Cathedral and trying to run to Middlewood. Blue not running. A car has reportedly been abandoned on City road which has halted efforts to get services back up and running. Purple remains suspended. Tram Train operating as normal.
Stagecoach Yorkshire
After an attempt to get some services running, but they reportedly only got stuck. All services remain suspended.
First south Yorkshire
Update as of 10:45am: Services in Sheffield will be running a short route due to the snow, and services in Doncaster are running several diversions. Please check here before travelling.
Sheffield Snow: 16 scenic photos of South Yorkshire enjoying the snow on day before schools go back
The snow may have ground South Yorkshire’s roads to a halt today - but that hasn’t stopped people getting out and enjoying their Sunday.
All Stagecoach Yorkshire bus services now suspended as well
Northbound near Barnsley is blocked due to snow and stranded vehicles
The M1 Northbound near Barnsley is blocked due to snow and stranded vehicles.
The motorway is shut at J37 with the A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley/Dodworth).
Multiple vehicles are reportedly stranded and is is difficult for vehicles to pass.
As a result, severe delays of 40 minutes have been reported leading up to J37.
Widespread problems for cars on roads in Sheffield this morning despite gritting overnight
Despite Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team reportedly gritting throughout the night, drivers have reported widespread problems on roads throughout the city today.
The Streets ahead team said it was gritting “around the clock” on priority routes last night, and is now onto ‘Priority 2’ routes above 200m as of this morning.
However, many residents have reported widespread problems.
Jennifer Dunstan caught this video of two cars and an AA van getting into trouble and skidding on East Bank Road early this morning.
Luke Callaghan said he saw numerous vehicles, including this delivery lorry for ASDA, skidding and slipping in Brierley.
Star reader Jack TB said he had to abandon his vehicle while driving back from an overnight shift in Sheffield. while walking, he witnessed this car catching fire, supposedly after seeing it "rev too hard" while caught in snow.
Meanwhile, all First South Yorkshire buses and all Supertram services have been suspended in Sheffield.
