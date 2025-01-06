Live

Sheffield snow LIVE: Schools closed, flood alerts and roads struggling as heavy snow turns to slush overnight

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:30 GMT
Live updates as South Yorkshire struggles with slushy aftermath of heavy snow with schools, public transport and M1 travel all affected.

The Star will be bringing you all the latest updates from traffic and travel in South Yorkshire, as well as your pictures as kids get one more day at home for the holidays.

Sheffield snow LIVE: Schools closing, flood alerts and roads struggling as heavy snow turns to slush overnight

Key Events

  • Sheffield has woken up to find yesterday's blanketing white snow has turned to slush across the city today
  • Schools that were expecting their first day back after the holidays are messaging parents to say they have had to remain closed today instead
  • Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place in a village in Rotherham, and large parts of North East Doncaster have been issued flood alerts
  • Meanwhlie, public transport has been affected again and roads are struggling
09:17 GMT

Flood alerts issued for Sheffield by Environment Agency after snow and heavy rain

Parts of Sheffield have now been issued flood alerts by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for what it describes as the River Don Middle Catchment - an area which runs along the river from Sheffield city centre out into Rotherham.

It comes as snow begins to melt following Sunday’s snowfall, followed by heavy rain overnight, and includes Kelham Island, parts of the city centre, the Don Valley and Meadowhall.

Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-snow-flood-alert-environment-agency-snow-heavy-rain-meadowhall-kelham-4930986

The Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment AgencyThe Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment Agency
The Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment Agency | Environment Agency
09:04 GMT

Statement from Meadowhall

Meadowhall Shopping Centre has announced it is open today but some individual retailers may be affected due to staff have trouble getting in.

It has also closed all of its upper-level car parks.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.
Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

A post on the shopping centre’s official Facebook page reads: “ Meadowhall is open today, however there may be some changes to retailers’ opening times due to the weather so please check directly with individual stores before travelling.

“All of our lower level car parks remain open for visitors and staff travelling by car, however, we have closed our upper-level car parks as a precautionary measure.”

08:19 GMT

More schools closing

More schools are announcing they are closed today:

Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)

King Edward VII School

Westways Primary

Westfield School

Lowedges Primary School

Hinde House Secondary School

Meadowhead School

King Ecgbert School

Talbot Special School

St Thomas of Canterbury Primary

Carterknowle Junior School

Stannington Infants

Forge Valley School

Lower Meadow Primary Academy

Grenoside School

Mundella Primary School

Beach Hill Nursery School

Silverdale School

Springfield Primary School

UTC Olympic Legacy Park

Chaucer School

Notre Dame

08:09 GMT

Buses, trams and roads disrupted by snow and ice today after weekend snow

Sheffield is facing major disruption on its transport network today, with bus and tram services facing major disruption by the snow.

All bus services operated in the city by both the major bus companies have been suspended as South Yorkshire wakes up to roads affected by snow and ice, as well as some flooding.

Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/sheffield-snow-monday-buses-trams-and-roads-disrupted-by-snow-and-ice-today-after-weekend-snow-4930914

Buses and trams are disrupted by snow in Sheffield. Picture shows a bus in yesterday's snow. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldBuses and trams are disrupted by snow in Sheffield. Picture shows a bus in yesterday's snow. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Buses and trams are disrupted by snow in Sheffield. Picture shows a bus in yesterday's snow. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World
08:01 GMT

Supertram update - Yellow, Blue and Purple running but off schedule

07:55 GMT

All First Bus services suspended in Sheffield

07:54 GMT

Updates over Stagecoach buses

Here is the latest update on Stagecoach services in Sheffield as of 5.38am today (January 6), 2025).

8

  • Birley: Suspended
  • Ecclesfield: Suspended

8a

  • Dyke Vale Road: Suspended
  • Ecclesfield: Suspended

18

  • Hillsborough: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

18a

  • Hillsborough: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

20

  • Ecclesfield: Suspended
  • Hemsworth: Suspended

24

  • Woodhouse: Suspended
  • Lowedges: Suspended

25

  • Woodhouse: Not Scheduled
  • City Centre: Not Scheduled

47

  • Shiregreen: Suspended
  • Herdings: Suspended

48

  • Shiregreen: Suspended
  • Herdings: Suspended

51

  • Charnock: Suspended
  • Lodge Moor: Suspended

52a

  • Woodhouse: Suspended
  • H'boro / Loxley: Suspended

56

  • Manor Park / Wybourn: Suspended
  • Nether Edge: Suspended

73

  • City Centre: Suspended
  • Rotherham: Suspended

75

  • Jordanthorpe: Suspended
  • Chapeltown / High Green: Suspended

75a

  • Jordanthorpe: Suspended
  • Fox Hill: Suspended

76

  • Meadowhall: Suspended
  • Lowedges: Suspended

76a

  • Meadowhall: Suspended
  • Lowedges: Suspended

76e

  • Meadowhall: Not Scheduled
  • Lowedges: Not Scheduled

80

  • Chesterfield: Suspended
  • Killamarsh: Suspended

81

  • Dore: Suspended
  • Stannington: Suspended

82

  • Millhouses: Suspended
  • Hall Park Head: Suspended

83

  • Chapeltown: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

86

  • Chapeltown: Not Scheduled
  • City Centre: Not Scheduled

95

  • Walkley: Suspended
  • City / Rotherham: Suspended

95a

  • Walkley: Suspended
  • Crystal Peaks: Suspended

95b

  • Walkley: Suspended
  • Crystal Peaks: Suspended

95s

  • Rotherham: Suspended

97

  • Totley: Suspended
  • Nthp / Hillsborough: Suspended

98

  • Totley Brook: Suspended
  • Nthp / Hillsborough: Suspended

115

  • East Herringthorpe: Suspended
  • Rotherham: Suspended

116

  • Ravenfield: Suspended
  • Rotherham: Suspended

120

  • Peaks / Halfway: Suspended
  • Fulwood: Suspended

120k

  • Killamarsh: Suspended
  • Fulwood: Suspended

139

  • Rotherham: Suspended

140

  • Rotherham: Suspended

141

  • Rotherham: Suspended

142

  • Rotherham: Suspended

207

  • Rotherham: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

216

  • Dinnington: Suspended

272

  • Castleton: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

J33

  • City Centre: Not Scheduled
  • Rotherham: Not Scheduled

MAN4

  • Barlborough: Normal
  • City Centre: Normal

X1

  • Maltby: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

X2

  • Maltby / Doncaster: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended

X3

  • Doncaster: Normal
  • City Centre: Normal

X5

  • Dinnington / Maltby: Suspended
  • City Centre: Suspended
07:50 GMT

Lydgate School remains open

Here’s why it’s important to check with your local school and not assume they are all closed today.

Lydgate Junior School has confirmed it will be open today from 10am as they say they have “local staff” able to get in.

Lydgate Junior School, Sheffield in snow (December 5, 2025).Lydgate Junior School, Sheffield in snow (December 5, 2025).
Lydgate Junior School, Sheffield in snow (December 5, 2025). | National World
07:48 GMT

Schools closing in Sheffield, Rotherham and South Yorkshire

Schools that were expecting pupils back today for their first day after the Christmas holidays are instead announcing they are closed today due to poor weather.

High Storrs School (pictured November 2024) is one of many schools announced they are closed today.High Storrs School (pictured November 2024) is one of many schools announced they are closed today.
High Storrs School (pictured November 2024) is one of many schools announced they are closed today. | David Walsh

Schools that have reportedly announced closures today include:

All Saints’ Catholic High School

Walkley Primary School

St John Fisher, Hackenthorpe

Tapton School

High Storrs School

Intake School

Yewlands Academy

Concord Academy

Wincobank Junior School

Aston Academy

Handsworth Grange Sports

Outwood Academy City

Ballifield

Stradbroke Primary

Wickersley School & Sports College

Rawmarsh Community School

Wingfield Academy

Winterhill School

Swinton Academy

Wath Academy

Clifton Community School

Maltby Academy

Brinsworth Academy

07:23 GMT

Good morning again Sheffield

Good morning Sheffield and welcome to a wet Monday in Sheffield where yesterday’s snow has turned to slush in the night.

The Star has heard a number of schools that were meant to open for the first time after the holidays have already announced they are staying closed today.

Meanwhile, the village of Whiston has been issued a flood warning, roads are struggling and public transport has been widely affected.

We’ll be bringing you all the updates as we get them.

Heavy rain has done little to shift the snow in Sheffield, and residents are waking up to slush and widespread issues as a results (January 6, 2025).Heavy rain has done little to shift the snow in Sheffield, and residents are waking up to slush and widespread issues as a results (January 6, 2025).
Heavy rain has done little to shift the snow in Sheffield, and residents are waking up to slush and widespread issues as a results (January 6, 2025). | National World
16:08 GMT

Update on Supertram: All services but Purple route operating again

13:57 GMT

First South Yorkshire services back on the road but diverted

Many First south Yorkshire bus services are back up and running, but have largely been diverted. Here the list of services and how they have been affected:

8

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • From: Ecclesfield

8a

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • From: Ecclesfield

18

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Hillsborough

18a

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Hillsborough

20

  • Diverted: Normal Route
  • To: Hemsworth
  • Main Roads to Meadowhead
  • From: Ecclesfield

24

  • Diverted: Manor Park Centre
  • To: Lowedges
  • Main Roads
  • From: Woodhouse

25

  • Normal
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Woodhouse

47

  • Diverted: Firth Park
  • To: Herdings Olive Grove
  • From: Shiregreen

48

  • Diverted: Firth Park
  • To: Herdings Olive Grove
  • From: Shiregreen

51

  • Diverted: Olive Grove
  • To: Lodge Moor Crosspool
  • From: Charnock

52a

  • Diverted: Fence Roundabout
  • To: Loxley (Terminate Broomhill)
  • From: Woodhouse

56

  • Diverted: Suspended
  • To: Netheredge
  • Main Roads
  • From: Manor Park

73

  • Diverted: Main Roads Missing Bolehill @ Treeton
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads Missing Bolehill @ Treeton
  • From: City Centre

75

  • Diverted: Meadowhead
  • To: High Green Chapeltown
  • From: Jordanthorpe

75a

  • Diverted: Meadowhead
  • To: Fox Hill Chapeltown
  • From: Jordanthorpe

76

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Lowedges
  • From: Meadowhall

76a

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Lowedges
  • From: Meadowhall

76e

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Lowedges
  • From: Meadowhall

80

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Killamarsh
  • From: Chesterfield

81

  • Diverted: Huntersbar
  • To: Stannington Malin Bridge
  • From: Dore/Millhouses

82

  • Diverted: Huntersbar
  • To: Hall Park Head Malinbridge
  • From: Dore/Millhouses

83

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Chapeltown

86

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Chapeltown

95

  • Diverted: Hillsborough
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Walkley

95a

  • Diverted: Hillsborough
  • To: Crystal Peaks
  • Main Roads
  • From: Walkley

95b

  • Diverted: Hillsborough
  • To: Crystal Peaks
  • Main Roads
  • From: Walkley

95s

  • Diverted: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Walkley

97

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Nthp / Hillsborough
  • From: Totley

98

  • Diverted: Main Roads then 97 Terminus
  • To: Nthp / Hillsborough
  • From: Totley Brook

115

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: East Herringthorpe

116

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Ravenfield

120

  • Diverted: Crystal Peaks via Birley Moor Road
  • To: Fulwood (Terminate Ranmoor)
  • From: Peaks / Halfway

120k

  • Diverted: Normal Route
  • To: Fulwood (Terminate Ranmoor)
  • From: Killamarsh

139

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Rotherham

140

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Rotherham

141

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Rotherham

142

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: Rotherham
  • Main Roads
  • From: Rotherham

207

  • Diverted: Main Roads
  • To: City Centre
  • Main Roads
  • From: Rotherham

216

  • Diverted:
  • From: Dinnington

272

  • Diverted: Terminate Fox House
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Castleton

J33

  • Not Scheduled
  • To: Rotherham
  • From: City Centre

MAN4

  • Normal
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Barlborough

X1

  • Normal
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Maltby

X2

  • Normal
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Maltby / Doncaster

X3

  • Normal
  • To: City Centre
  • From: Doncaster

X5

  • Normal
  • To: Dinnington / Maltby
  • From: City Centre
13:26 GMT

Sledding with plastic bags in Crookes Valley Park

The Star's own David Kessen shared these videos of sledding in the snow with trays and plastic bags in Sheffield's Crookes Valley Park.

13:16 GMT

Which public transport options are operating in Sheffield this afternoon?

There’s been a lot of disruption on Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s roads today as a result of the snow.

Earlier this morning, all trams in Sheffield were suspended, all First Bus South Yorkshire buses were cancelled and all Stagecoach Yorkshire buses were put on hold.

There have been updates as the day as gone on though - here are the services operating as of time of writing (January 5).

Supertram

Update as of 11am - Yellow route has resumed running between Meadowhall-Cathedral and trying to run to Middlewood. Blue not running. A car has reportedly been abandoned on City road which has halted efforts to get services back up and running. Purple remains suspended. Tram Train operating as normal.

Stagecoach Yorkshire

After an attempt to get some services running, but they reportedly only got stuck. All services remain suspended.

First south Yorkshire

Update as of 10:45am: Services in Sheffield will be running a short route due to the snow, and services in Doncaster are running several diversions. Please check here before travelling.

12:49 GMT

Sheffield Snow: 16 scenic photos of South Yorkshire enjoying the snow on day before schools go back

The snow may have ground South Yorkshire’s roads to a halt today - but that hasn’t stopped people getting out and enjoying their Sunday.

read more: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-snow-16-scenic-photos-jan-2025-4930668

Enjoy these pictures from The Star's readers on Sheffield's snow day, January 5, 2025.Enjoy these pictures from The Star's readers on Sheffield's snow day, January 5, 2025.
Enjoy these pictures from The Star's readers on Sheffield's snow day, January 5, 2025. | See story for specific credits
11:36 GMT

All Stagecoach Yorkshire bus services now suspended as well

Stagecoach Yorkshire has now suspended all of its bus services as well in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

First Bus has also suspended all services today.

A spokesperson said: “We tried to get buses serving some route but this resulted to them getting stuck.”

10:54 GMT

Northbound near Barnsley is blocked due to snow and stranded vehicles

The M1 Northbound near Barnsley is blocked due to snow and stranded vehicles.

The motorway is shut at J37 with the A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley/Dodworth).

Multiple vehicles are reportedly stranded and is is difficult for vehicles to pass.

As a result, severe delays of 40 minutes have been reported leading up to J37.

Highway Camera of the M1 Northbound near J37 at 10:51am on January 5, 2025, where several vehicles are stranded and the road is shut due to weather conditions.Highway Camera of the M1 Northbound near J37 at 10:51am on January 5, 2025, where several vehicles are stranded and the road is shut due to weather conditions.
Highway Camera of the M1 Northbound near J37 at 10:51am on January 5, 2025, where several vehicles are stranded and the road is shut due to weather conditions. | Highways England
10:42 GMT

Widespread problems for cars on roads in Sheffield this morning despite gritting overnight

Despite Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team reportedly gritting throughout the night, drivers have reported widespread problems on roads throughout the city today.

The Streets ahead team said it was gritting “around the clock” on priority routes last night, and is now onto ‘Priority 2’ routes above 200m as of this morning.

However, many residents have reported widespread problems.

Jennifer Dunstan caught this video of two cars and an AA van getting into trouble and skidding on East Bank Road early this morning.

Luke Callaghan said he saw numerous vehicles, including this delivery lorry for ASDA, skidding and slipping in Brierley.

Luke Callaghan said this ASDA van got into trouble and was skidding along with many other vehicles in Brierley due to overnight snow early in the morning on January 5, 2025.Luke Callaghan said this ASDA van got into trouble and was skidding along with many other vehicles in Brierley due to overnight snow early in the morning on January 5, 2025.
Luke Callaghan said this ASDA van got into trouble and was skidding along with many other vehicles in Brierley due to overnight snow early in the morning on January 5, 2025. | Luke Callaghan

Star reader Jack TB said he had to abandon his vehicle while driving back from an overnight shift in Sheffield. while walking, he witnessed this car catching fire, supposedly after seeing it "rev too hard" while caught in snow.

Star reader Jack TB said he had to abandon his vehicle while driving back from an overnight shift in Sheffield. while walking, he witnessed this car catching fire, supposedly after seeing it "rev too hard" while caught in snow.Star reader Jack TB said he had to abandon his vehicle while driving back from an overnight shift in Sheffield. while walking, he witnessed this car catching fire, supposedly after seeing it "rev too hard" while caught in snow.
Star reader Jack TB said he had to abandon his vehicle while driving back from an overnight shift in Sheffield. while walking, he witnessed this car catching fire, supposedly after seeing it "rev too hard" while caught in snow. | Jack TB

Meanwhile, all First South Yorkshire buses and all Supertram services have been suspended in Sheffield.

