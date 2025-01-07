Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s fleet of gritters have had a busy few days attempting to keep the city’s roads clear of snow and ice.

The Streets Ahead team has done its best to help keep traffic moving on the busiest routes, but it cannot cover every road in the city.

That’s where residents can help, using the grit bins located around Sheffield to make getting about safer on the roads and pavements where they live.

People around the city have been doing their bit, shovelling away the snow and spreading grit outside their homes and those of their neighbours.

An empty grit bin in Sheffield

The demand has been so great that some grit bins have been emptied, but if that’s the case it’s easy to report and request a refill.

Sheffield Council has an interactive map showing all of the more than 2,200 grit bins located around the city, on roads which are not on priority gritting routes. You can type in your street to find your nearest grit bin.

If that grit bin is empty, you can report it online so it can be restocked.

You can also request for a grit bin to be relocated if there is a particular need, for example if the road is very steep, near a school or close to a potentially treacherous roundabout. Any such requests will be considered when the council undertakes its yearly review of grit bin locations.

People are advised not to use grit on their own property, including their driveway. If they wish to clear their driveway or footpath, they can buy grit salt from local building suppliers and DIY stores.

The interactive map of grit bins in Sheffield is available here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/roads-pavements/winter-road-maintenance-and-gritting/find-your-nearest-grit-bin

You can report an empty grit bin here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/winter-road-maintenance-and-gritting/report-problem-grit-bin